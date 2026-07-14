BBC Warns Existing Funding Model Is No Longer Sustainable for Public Broadcasting

BBC Annual Report Highlights Funding Challenges and Future Options

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - The BBC warned its current funding model was not sustainable to fund its public broadcasting mission in its annual report on Tuesday, highlighting the gap between the number of users it has and those who pay for its services.

The organisation, which was thrown into crisis last year over accusations of bias which prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to sue it, will need to negotiate a new funding settlement with the government before the current one expires at the end of 2027.

Options include retaining the licence fee paid by TV-watching households or moving to subscriptions or ad-funding.

Key Findings from the Annual Report

Here are some further details from the annual report:

Usage and Licence Fee Payment

• 94% of adults in the UK use the BBC each month, but only 80% of UK households pay the licence fee.

Leadership Comments on Funding Crisis

• Director General Matt Brittin, a former Google executive who started in May, said the funding crisis was "a moment of real jeopardy" for the BBC and the UK, adding that work to reinvent the broadcaster is underway.

Government Review and Future Funding

• Brittin said it was right that the government is looking at the level of the licence fee, its scope and how it is collected in future.

Collaboration and Media Platform Initiatives

• The government is supportive of the BBC's conversations with other British broadcasters, such as Channel 4, about bringing content together into a "sovereign media platform", Brittin said.

Commitment to Culture and Standards

• The BBC has made "a significant commitment to improve its culture, processes and standards in recent years", it said, after a series of high-profile scandals.

Top-Paid Presenters and Recent Developments

• Amongst its top-paid stars were the radio presenters, Scott Mills, who was paid a salary of £745,000 to £749,999 a year, and Greg James, who was paid £440,000 to £449,999 a year. Political presenter Laura Kuenssberg was paid £405,000 to £409,999.

• Scott Mills was sacked in March following allegations about his personal conduct.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)