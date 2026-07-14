FTSE Indexes Slip as Iran Conflict Shakes Markets and Boosts Oil Prices

Market Overview and Sector Performance

July 14 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE indexes edged lower on Tuesday on escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, while losses in financial and travel stocks outweighed gains in energy shares from oil major BP's comment that it benefited from the surge in oil prices earlier this year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% to 10,461.14 points by 1024 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.7%.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Prices

• The U.S. carried out strikes against Iran for a third straight night, while President Donald Trump announced a blockade of Iranian shipping and a 20% fee on cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz, sending Brent crude prices up 3% to around $85 a barrel. [O/R]

Sectoral Movements

Travel and Leisure Stocks

• Travel and leisure stocks led sectoral losses, down 2.4%, with InterContinental Hotels Group falling 3.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 index.

Banking Sector

• Banks also weighed on the index as investors awaited earnings from big U.S. banks later in the day.

Energy and Mining Stocks

Energy Stocks and BP

• On the flip side, energy stocks led sectoral gains, up 1.8%, helped by a 2.3% rise in BP after the company said strong oil trading and higher refining margins would support second-quarter earnings.

Industrial Metals Miners

• Industrial metals miners followed, with Atalaya Mining Copper, Glencore and Rio Tinto up 1.6% to 3.5% each.

Investor Sentiment and Upcoming Reports

• Investors await the U.S. inflation report and commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh that could offer insights into the health of the world's largest economy.

Individual Stock Highlights

Ashmore

• Among individual stocks, Ashmore fell 1.8% after the British asset manager reported quarterly net inflows ahead of expectations, with investors continuing to allocate capital to higher-yielding emerging market assets despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Debenhams Group

• Debenhams Group rose 3.1% after the online retailer said positive trading momentum continued through June and July, supported by improving sales margins and lower customer returns as its turnaround strategy gained traction.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)