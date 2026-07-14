EU Approves €659 Million German State Aid for Four Semiconductor Facilities
European Commission Greenlights German State Aid for Semiconductor Projects
Overview of the Approval
BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday approved €659 million ($751 million) in German state aid to support four first-of-a-kind semiconductor facilities in Germany, saying the projects will strengthen the EU's position and autonomy.
Significance of the EU Chips Act
"Today's approval of Germany's support for four new projects in the semiconductor value chain shows Europe is turning the ambitions of the EU Chips Act into action," said Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera.
Financial Details
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Matthias Williams)