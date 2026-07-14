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ECB picks 36 payment service providers for digital euro pilot - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB picks 36 payment service providers for digital euro pilot

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Banking Digital currency ECB Europe

ECB picks 36 payment firms for digital euro pilot

ECB Digital Euro Pilot Programme Overview

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has picked 36 payment service providers, including some of the euro zone's biggest financial firms, to join the pilot programme for its digital euro project, it said on Tuesday.

Background and Objectives

The ECB has been working on the digital euro for years, partly to wean the bloc off U.S.-based payment providers, and hopes for first issuance in 2029, provided that long-delayed legislation is put in place by the end of this year.

Pilot Programme Details

The pilot, due to start in the second half of 2027, will last for 12 months and will test the digital euro's technical functionality and operational processes, and will also be used to refine user experience, the ECB said in a statement.

Selected Participants

More than 50 companies applied to participate in the pilot and the 36 selected firms include such top names as Deutsche Bank and UniCredit as well as fast-growing digital banks such as Revolut.

Pilot Implementation

The pilot will take place at the ECB and 19 of the euro zone's 21 central banks, with absences from Bulgaria and Malta.

Involvement and Testing

"The pilot will involve staff from the ECB and participating national central banks, as well as e-commerce merchants, and merchants offering everyday services on their premises," the ECB said.

"Staff at participating central banks will have the opportunity to make beta digital euro payments from person to person and from person to business," the ECB added.

Technical Aspects

The pilot will use a beta version of the digital euro. It will be functionally and technically close to the digital euro but will not have legal tender status, the ECB added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Barbara Lewis and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • 36 PSPs were chosen for the pilot out of more than 50 applications, ensuring broad business models and geographic coverage across the euro area (ecb.europa.eu)
  • The pilot will last 12 months starting in the second half of 2027 and aims to validate technical, operational and user readiness for a potential digital euro issuance around 2029 (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Participants will include Eurosystem staff, selected merchants, and the 36 PSPs, testing online/offline P2P and person‑to‑business scenarios in a controlled environment (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ECB’s digital euro pilot project?
The digital euro pilot is a project by the European Central Bank to explore the issuance of a digital currency across the euro zone.
How many payment service providers were chosen by the ECB?
The ECB selected 36 payment service providers from over 50 applicants for the digital euro pilot.
When will the digital euro pilot project begin?
The pilot is scheduled to start in the second half of 2027 and will last for 12 months.
What is the purpose of the digital euro pilot?
The pilot aims to support preparatory work for a potential digital euro issuance across the euro zone.

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