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Pound marches higher as investors focus on UK politics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound marches higher as investors focus on UK politics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Pound Strengthens as UK Political Shifts and BoE Expectations Drive Markets

Market Movements and Influencing Factors

Recent Performance of the Pound

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - The pound rose against the dollar on Tuesday as investors took profits after the U.S. currency's recent climb to more than one-year highs ahead of key U.S. inflation data later in the day, while holding steady against the euro. 

Sterling was last up 0.24% on the day at $1.3378, not far below Friday's one-month high at $1.3452.  

Impact of Global Events on Sterling

With the U.S. and Iran exchanging fire in the Gulf again, the oil price has shot higher this week, which is typically more negative for the pound than for the dollar, given Britain's reliance on imported energy and sticky inflation. 

Expectations for U.S. and UK Central Banks

U.S. consumer price inflation is expected to have risen 3.8% in June, easing from 4% in May. The latest flare-up in the Middle East has prompted investors to price in at least one Federal Reserve rate hike this year and two from the Bank of England, theoretically supporting sterling.

Sterling’s Trade-Weighted Strength and Euro Weakness

Little has stood in the pound's way in recent weeks. On a trade-weighted basis, sterling is at its highest in a year, driven largely by euro weakness. The euro has fallen nearly 3% over the past four months and was last down 0.1% on the day at £0.8519.

Technical Analysis and Outlook

IG technical strategist Axel Rudolph said the near-term outlook for euro/sterling was bearish while it stayed below the June 2025 high of £0.8575. 

"For it to be able to bounce back, a rise above this week's high at £0.8541 needs to occur," he said.

UK Political Developments and Market Reactions

The focus for UK markets is now on Andy Burnham, who is set to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister on July 20, and his choice of finance minister. 

Potential Fiscal Policy Changes

Betting markets show energy security minister Ed Miliband as the current favourite. He is widely seen as fiscally expansive, a prospect that has unsettled gilt investors, already concerned about the fragility of Britain's finances. 

Asset Management Strategies Amid Uncertainty

Asset manager Rathbones has reduced its holdings of UK government bonds to guard against a potential selloff if Burnham announces plans to increase spending or borrowing, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling rose to around $1.3378, near last week’s one‑month high, supported by dollar pullback amid U.S. data anticipation and geopolitical tensions.
  • Oil prices surged following renewed U.S.–Iran hostilities, a dynamic more inflationary for the UK than the U.S., bolstering rate‑hike expectations at the Bank of England.
  • Markets are focused on Andy Burnham’s expected July 20 premiership and chancellor pick—Ed Miliband is the favorite, prompting gilt repositioning amid fiscal concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the pound rising against the dollar?
The pound is rising as investors take profits after the recent dollar rally and anticipate UK political changes and Bank of England rate hikes.
How have Middle East tensions affected the pound?
Rising oil prices from renewed US-Iran tensions typically hurt the pound more than the dollar because of the UK's energy imports and inflation concerns.
How is euro/sterling trading recently?
The euro has weakened against sterling, falling nearly 3% over four months, with analysts describing the euro/sterling outlook as bearish.
What are investor expectations for UK and US rate hikes?
Investors are pricing in at least one Federal Reserve hike and two from the Bank of England, both supporting the pound’s valuation.

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