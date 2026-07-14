GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
German retailers warn of worsening business conditions as costs rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German retailers warn of worsening business conditions as costs rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Retail Germany Economy Business

German Retailers Warn of Worsening Business Conditions Due to Rising Costs

Current Challenges Facing German Retailers

By Maria Martinez

Rising Costs and Weak Sales Impacting Profits

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - German retailers are facing worsening business conditions as rising energy, labour and purchasing costs squeeze profits while sales remain weak, the German Retail Association (HDE) said on Tuesday, urging the government to act quickly.

Survey Results Highlight Growing Concerns

A survey of 600 retail companies found that 42% rated their current business situation as poor, while nearly two-thirds said conditions had deteriorated in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2025.

A year earlier, 51% had reported a worsening situation.

Industry Leaders Voice Alarm

"The situation is even more dramatic than it already was in the rather modest previous year," said HDE president Alexander von Preen.

He added that sentiment among consumers and companies was as weak as during Germany's second coronavirus lockdown.

Profitability and Sales Outlook

The survey showed 69% of companies reported lower profits than a year earlier.

Sales Expectations for the Coming Year

Looking ahead, 65% expect sales this year to be slightly or significantly below 2025 levels, compared with 53% in last year's survey. Only 18% forecast higher sales.

The HDE maintained its 2026 forecast for nominal retail sales growth of 2%, putting total turnover at €697.4 billion euros ($813 billion).

Calls for Government Action

The association called for better business conditions, warned against curbs to mini-jobs and urged a cap on non-wage labour costs at 40%.

(Reporting by Maria MartinezEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • 42% of surveyed retailers rate current business as poor; nearly two‑thirds say conditions worsened vs H1 2025, up from 51% a year earlier (HDE)
  • 69% report lower profits year‑on‑year; 65% expect 2026 sales below 2025 levels, only 18% forecast growth (HDE)
  • HDE retains 2026 retail growth forecast at 2% (~€697 billion turnover) and calls for measures: no mini‑job curbs and a 40% cap on non‑wage labour costs

Frequently Asked Questions

What challenges are German retailers currently facing?
German retailers are facing rising energy, labor, and purchasing costs, leading to squeezed profits and weak sales.
How many retailers rated their business situation as poor?
According to a survey, 42% of German retailers rated their current business situation as poor.
What are German retailers' sales expectations for this year?
65% of surveyed companies expect sales this year to be slightly or significantly below 2025 levels.
What actions has the German Retail Association urged the government to take?
The association has urged the government to improve business conditions, avoid curbs to mini-jobs, and cap non-wage labor costs at 40%.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day

France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day

Image for ECB picks 36 payment service providers for digital euro pilot

ECB picks 36 payment service providers for digital euro pilot

Image for Lebanon, Israel hold US-brokered talks in Rome to implement framework deal

Lebanon, Israel hold US-brokered talks in Rome to implement framework deal

Image for Resumption of hostilities in Middle East underlines instability, says BoE Governor Bailey

Resumption of hostilities in Middle East underlines instability, says BoE Governor Bailey

Image for Schools become battleground as Germany's far-right AfD eyes regional election

Schools become battleground as Germany's far-right AfD eyes regional election

Image for Russia prepares to reroute grain exports from Sea of Azov after Ukrainian attacks

Russia prepares to reroute grain exports from Sea of Azov after Ukrainian attacks

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk
BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk
Image for Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says
Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says
Image for Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows
Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows
Image for Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested
Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested
Image for Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature
Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature
Image for UK's Spire Healthcare names insider White as chair amid buyout talks
UK's Spire Healthcare names insider White as chair amid buyout talks
Image for UK retailer Debenhams sees sustained growth as marketplace shift pays off
UK retailer Debenhams sees sustained growth as marketplace shift pays off
Image for Watches of Switzerland sees robust US demand, signs of UK recovery
Watches of Switzerland sees robust US demand, signs of UK recovery
Image for UK's Ashmore tops inflow estimates on resilient emerging market asset demand
UK's Ashmore tops inflow estimates on resilient emerging market asset demand
Image for China's ICBC seeks return of four 737 MAX jets leased to SpiceJet, documents show
China's ICBC seeks return of four 737 MAX jets leased to SpiceJet, documents show
Image for German wholesale prices rise 4.9% in June
German wholesale prices rise 4.9% in June
Image for Ericsson profit beats forecast in second quarter
Ericsson profit beats forecast in second quarter
View All Finance Posts