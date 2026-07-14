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BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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BMW Recalls Over 29,000 US Vehicles Due to Fire Risk, NHTSA Reports

Details of the BMW Vehicle Recall

Reason for the Recall

July 14 (Reuters) - BMW is recalling 29,119 vehicles in the U.S. over issues with the engine starter relay that may corrode, leading to overheating and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday. 

Models Affected

The recall covers several vehicles, including 530e xDrive, 740Le xDrive, and some models of BMW's iPerformance vehicles, according to the U.S. auto safety regulator. 

Recall Remedy and Next Steps

Dealer Actions

Dealers will replace the engine starter free of charge as part of the recall remedy, the NHTSA said.  

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Recall covers around 29,119 U.S. vehicles, trimming from a broader 196,355‑vehicle campaign involving starter relay fire risk (cars.com)
  • Affected models include plug‑in hybrid variants—530e xDrive, 740Le xDrive and other iPerformance models—distinct from earlier recall which focused on 330i, Z4, 530i, X3, X4 and similar models (cars.com)
  • Dealers will replace the engine starter free of charge as remedy; prior advisories advised owners to park outside until repair was done (cars.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is BMW recalling over 29,000 vehicles in the US?
BMW is recalling 29,119 vehicles in the US due to corrosion in the engine starter relay, which can overheat or short circuit, increasing fire risk.
Which BMW models are included in the recall?
The recall affects several models, including the 530e xDrive, 740Le xDrive, and certain BMW iPerformance vehicles.
What is the risk involved with the affected BMW vehicles?
The main risk is that a corroded engine starter relay can overheat or short circuit, potentially causing a fire.
How will BMW address this issue for affected owners?
BMW dealers will replace the faulty engine starter relay free of charge as part of the recall remedy.
Who announced the BMW vehicle recall?
The recall was announced by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

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