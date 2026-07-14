BMW Recalls Over 29,000 US Vehicles Due to Fire Risk, NHTSA Reports

Details of the BMW Vehicle Recall

Reason for the Recall

July 14 (Reuters) - BMW is recalling 29,119 vehicles in the U.S. over issues with the engine starter relay that may corrode, leading to overheating and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

Models Affected

The recall covers several vehicles, including 530e xDrive, 740Le xDrive, and some models of BMW's iPerformance vehicles, according to the U.S. auto safety regulator.

Recall Remedy and Next Steps

Dealer Actions

Dealers will replace the engine starter free of charge as part of the recall remedy, the NHTSA said.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)