Aena Handles Over 31 Million Passengers in Spanish Airports in June 2026

June Passenger Traffic and Growth Insights

Passenger Numbers and Year-on-Year Growth

June 12 (Reuters) - Some 31.6 million passengers travelled through Aena's Spanish airports in June, 3.8% more than in the same month last year, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

Spain's Tourism Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Growing passenger numbers highlight Spain's resilience as a tourism hub even as the global airline industry contends with geopolitical instability, aircraft delivery delays, labour shortages and rising operational costs that have constrained capacity growth elsewhere.

Key Statistics and Airport Rankings

First Half of 2026 Performance

• Passenger numbers were up 3.7% to 156.2 million in the first six months of 2026, slower than the 4.5% rise a year ago

Busiest Airports in Spain

• Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas remained the busiest airport in Spain, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca

International and Regional Operations

Passenger Growth Across All Aena-Operated Airports

• All airports operated by Aena, comprising 46 airports and two heliports in Spain, 17 airports in Brazil, London's Luton and Leeds Bradford, saw a rise of 3.5% to nearly 37 million passengers in June

(Reporting by Gemma Guasch in Gdansk, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)