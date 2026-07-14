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Aena's Spanish airports serve 31.6 million passengers in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aena's Spanish airports serve 31.6 million passengers in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Aena Handles Over 31 Million Passengers in Spanish Airports in June 2026

June Passenger Traffic and Growth Insights

Passenger Numbers and Year-on-Year Growth

June 12 (Reuters) - Some 31.6 million passengers travelled through Aena's Spanish airports in June, 3.8% more than in the same month last year, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

Spain's Tourism Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Growing passenger numbers highlight Spain's resilience as a tourism hub even as the global airline industry contends with geopolitical instability, aircraft delivery delays, labour shortages and rising operational costs that have constrained capacity growth elsewhere.

Key Statistics and Airport Rankings

First Half of 2026 Performance

• Passenger numbers were up 3.7% to 156.2 million in the first six months of 2026, slower than the 4.5% rise a year ago

Busiest Airports in Spain

• Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas remained the busiest airport in Spain, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca

International and Regional Operations

Passenger Growth Across All Aena-Operated Airports

• All airports operated by Aena, comprising 46 airports and two heliports in Spain, 17 airports in Brazil, London's Luton and Leeds Bradford, saw a rise of 3.5% to nearly 37 million passengers in June

(Reporting by Gemma Guasch in Gdansk, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • June 2026 saw 31.6 M passengers at Aena’s Spanish airports, a 3.8% rise compared to June 2025 (aena.es).
  • First-half 2026 traffic reached 156.2 M passengers (+3.7%), slower than the 4.5% growth seen in the first half of 2025 (aena.es).
  • Spain’s strong tourism demand is offsetting global aviation constraints such as geopolitical instability, aircraft delivery delays, and labour shortages (sa.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many passengers used Aena's Spanish airports in June 2026?
31.6 million passengers travelled through Aena's Spanish airports in June 2026.
What was the year-on-year increase in Aena's Spanish airport passenger numbers in June?
There was a 3.8% increase in passenger numbers in June compared to the same month last year.
Which airport was the busiest in Spain in June 2026?
Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas was the busiest airport, followed by Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca.
How many airports does Aena operate?
Aena operates 46 airports and two heliports in Spain, 17 airports in Brazil, and also manages London's Luton and Leeds Bradford airports.
What is contributing to the slower passenger growth, according to the article?
Global issues like geopolitical instability, aircraft delivery delays, labour shortages, and rising operational costs are constraining capacity growth.

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