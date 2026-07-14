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France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics European Security Banking

France Features 500 Pro-Ukraine Troops in Historic Bastille Day Parade

France's Bastille Day Parade Highlights European Support for Ukraine

By Michel Rose

International Participation in the Parade

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Some 500 soldiers from the "Coalition of the Willing" backing Ukraine marched down Paris' Champs-Elysees on Tuesday in the annual Bastille Day parade, in what France said would be a symbol of Europe's strategic awakening.

Summit of Western Allies

France's traditional national day military parade fell one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined around 25 leaders in Paris for a summit of the coalition of Western allies supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Air-Defence Coalition Announcement

The allies announced an air-defence coalition as Ukraine grapples with critical ammunition shortages and intensifying Russian strikes on its capital Kyiv and surrounding regions.

World Leaders Attend the Parade

Zelenskiy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were among about 30 leaders invited by Emmanuel Macron to watch Tuesday's parade, the French president's last before he leaves office in 2027.

It featured around 25 Ukrainian soldiers marching along the capital's most famous avenue.

Fly-Past and Military Display

The traditional fly-past brought together French and allied European aircraft, including French Mirage fighter jets that Macron's office said would be flown with Ukrainian co-pilots currently training on the aircraft. 

Significance and Reactions

"It will be a historic parade because of this international dimension, which will be a strong signal that Europe is waking up and coming to terms with how dangerous the world has become," a French presidential adviser told reporters ahead of the event. 

The Kremlin said it was closely monitoring Monday's Coalition of the Willing meeting, describing the countries taking part as "hostile".

Europe's Security Posture

In another sign of Europe's increasingly hard-edged security posture, Macron said on Monday that the continent was facing its gravest threats in decades and must be prepared to bear the costs of defending its values and security.

Macron's Message to the World

"The message we're sending to the world is the following: yes, peace is our goal, yes, we cherish freedom and the rule of law, and yes, we stand ready to fight to defend them, even at the cost of blood if necessary," Macron said.

(Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 500 soldiers from the Coalition of the Willing led the Bastille Day parade, symbolising European unity behind Ukraine (euronews.com)
  • Ukrainian co‑pilots trained in France took part in a joint Mirage fighter jet fly‑past, underlining growing military integration (euronews.com)
  • The summit of some 25–35 coalition leaders in Paris on July 13 advanced defence initiatives including air‑defence collaboration and a license for Ukraine to produce French missiles (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France feature pro-Ukraine troops at the Bastille Day parade?
France showcased 500 soldiers from the 'Coalition of the Willing' backing Ukraine to symbolize Europe's strategic awakening in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Who attended the Bastille Day parade in Paris?
Leaders such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were among those invited by French President Emmanuel Macron.
What was the significance of the air-defence coalition announcement?
The allies announced an air-defence coalition to support Ukraine amid critical ammunition shortages and escalating Russian attacks.
How did the Kremlin respond to the Coalition of the Willing meeting?
The Kremlin said it was closely monitoring the meeting, describing the participating countries as 'hostile'.
What message did President Macron convey at the event?
President Macron emphasized Europe's need to defend its values and security, stating that peace, freedom, and the rule of law must be protected, even at great cost.

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