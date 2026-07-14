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Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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BofA Survey: Global Investors Most Bullish Since February on Economic Outlook

Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey Insights

MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - Global investor sentiment has climbed to its strongest level since February, with fund managers growing more optimistic on the economic outlook, artificial intelligence-linked spending and the prospect of a dovish Federal Reserve, Bank of America's latest Global Fund Manager Survey showed.

Shifts in Cash Allocations and Economic Expectations

Cash allocations fell to an "uber-low" of 3.6% from 4.1% in June, level that triggered BofA's contrarian sell signal, while a record share of respondents said they expect a "no landing" for the global economy.

Survey Timing and Context

The survey was carried out between July 2 and July 9, after the interim deal to end the U.S.-Iran war and largely before hostilities resumed.

Key Findings from the July Survey

Investor Sentiment and Market Outlook

  • Investor sentiment rose to its highest level since February, reflecting optimism about economic growth, AI-related capital expenditure and expectations for easier monetary policy.
  • A record 54% of respondents expect a "no landing" scenario for the global economy, while only 2% anticipate a hard landing.
  • U.S. equity allocations were raised to the highest overweight position since December 2024.
Trends in Sector Allocations and Trades
  • Long global semiconductor stocks remained the market's most crowded trade for a third consecutive month, cited by 82% of investors.
  • While some investors trimmed technology positions in July, none reported being short the sector.
  • 61% of respondents say hyperscalers are unlikely to cut capital expenditure this year, versus 28% expecting reductions.
Risks and Expectations for the Future
  • AI bubble risks rose to the top spot among largest tail risk facing markets, pointed to by 45% of respondents.
  • 83% do not expect the Fed to raise interest rates before the U.S. midterm elections in November.
  • Investors cut their end-2026 oil price forecast to $71 a barrel from $86 in June.

Reporting and Attribution

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

Key Takeaways

  • Investor sentiment strongest since February; cash allocations fell to 3.6%, triggering BofA’s contrarian sell signal. (axios.com)
  • A record 54% expect a “no landing” scenario for the global economy, with only 2% anticipating a hard landing. (axios.com)
  • U.S. equity overweight hits highest since Dec 2024; semiconductor stocks remain the most crowded trade; AI bubble is top tail risk; Fed rate hikes seen unlikely before November elections. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the latest BofA Global Fund Manager Survey reveal about investor sentiment?
The survey shows global investor sentiment is at its strongest since February, driven by optimism in economic growth, AI spending, and a dovish Federal Reserve.
What is the current cash allocation among fund managers?
Cash allocations fell to 3.6% from 4.1% in June, a level that triggered BofA's contrarian sell signal.
What is the dominant outlook for the global economy among surveyed managers?
A record 54% of respondents expect a 'no landing' scenario for the global economy, with only 2% anticipating a hard landing.
Which market trade remains the most crowded according to the survey?
Long positions in global semiconductor stocks have been the most crowded trade for three consecutive months, cited by 82% of investors.
How are investors viewing AI risks and Federal Reserve policy?
AI bubble risks have risen as a top concern, while 83% do not expect the Fed to raise rates before the U.S. midterm elections.

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