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Rescuers in Venezuela pluck child alive from collapsed building six days after twin quakes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rescuers in Venezuela pluck child alive from collapsed building six days after twin quakes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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News Disaster Rescue

Rescuers Save Child Alive Six Days After Venezuela Earthquakes

Venezuela Earthquake Rescue Efforts and Humanitarian Response

By Vivian Sequera

Child Rescued After Six Days Trapped

CARACAS, June 30 (Reuters) - Jordanian emergency workers in Venezuela, which was hit by devastating twin earthquakes last week, rescued a child early on Tuesday, the only reported survivor on the sixth day of rescue efforts, according to Venezuelan authorities. 

Klieber Moran was pulled from the Los Corales Garden 1 building in La Guaira state by rescuers from Jordan after spending six days trapped under the rubble, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said in a message via Telegram. 

Details of the Earthquakes

Venezuela was hit by two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 less than a minute apart last Wednesday, toppling buildings and trapping thousands of people beneath the rubble, according to authorities and rescue teams. 

Conflicting Reports on Child's Age and Medical Response

Moran, described as 3 years old by Rodriguez – but as 2 years old by National Assembly President  Jorge Rodriguez – was subsequently taken for medical treatment, the message said. 

Statements from Venezuelan Officials

“We must hold onto the hope of continuing to find people alive beneath the rubble,” Jorge said in a televised address. “Early this morning, a 2-year-old boy was rescued and is currently receiving care at a health center in Caracas.”

Humanitarian Aid Arrives in Venezuela

A shipment from UNICEF carrying 47 metric tons of humanitarian supplies arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, adding the equipment would help support children and families in need. 

Contents of UNICEF Shipment

The shipment includes emergency health kits for urgent medical care, including supplies for safe births, newborn care, disease prevention, and treatment, Dujarric added.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Additional reporting by Oliver Griffin and Sarah Morland; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • A child—aged between 2 and 3—was pulled alive from rubble six days post-earthquake by Jordanian rescue teams in La Guaira (axios.com)
  • Venezuela suffered catastrophic twin earthquakes (magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5) on June 24, resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands injured, overwhelming infrastructure and fueling international rescue efforts (apnews.com)
  • UNICEF’s shipment of 47 metric tons of emergency supplies—ranging from health kits to water purification and child-friendly materials—arrived June 30 to aid affected children and families (unicef.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long was the child trapped after the Venezuela earthquakes?
The child was trapped under the rubble for six days after the earthquakes before being rescued.
Who rescued the child in Venezuela?
Jordanian emergency workers rescued the child from the collapsed building.
What were the magnitudes of the Venezuela earthquakes?
The twin earthquakes had magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5.
What humanitarian aid was sent to Venezuela?
UNICEF sent 47 metric tons of supplies including emergency health kits for medical care.
How many survivors have been found after the Venezuela earthquakes?
The rescued child is the only reported survivor found on the sixth day of rescue efforts.

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