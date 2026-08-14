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Wildfire descends on Croatian tourist town, injures at least 19 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wildfire descends on Croatian tourist town, injures at least 19

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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headlines Weather Europe Emergencies Climate Change

Croatian Wildfire Forces Omis Evacuation, Injures 19 and Threatens Homes

Wildfire Crisis in Omis: Evacuations, Injuries, and Emergency Response

Wildfire Outbreak and Immediate Impact

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A wildfire in Croatia driven by strong winds descended on the tourist town of Omis on Friday, forcing hundreds to evacuate and threatening homes and vehicles, local media reported. 

Flames enveloped settlements and trees and turned the night sky red above Omis, a scenic town on Croatia's prized Dalmatian coast surrounded by trees and rocky hills.

Injuries and Medical Response

Around 19 people have been treated by ambulance services, N1 reported. Two with serious injuries were transferred to a hospital in the city of Split, about 25 km (15.5 miles) to the north, regional governor Blazenko Boban said.

Firefighting and Emergency Operations

"We have had an extremely difficult night, we have a complicated situation in the area from Lokva Rogoznica to Omis," Chief Fire Commander Slavko Tucaković told local outlets. 

A total of 157 firefighters and 44 fire vehicles battled the blaze through the night, while additional reinforcements from several Croatian counties were deployed to the area. A stretch of a major coastal highway in the area was shut. 

Evacuation and Shelter Arrangements

The town opened its sports hall as an emergency shelter, where around 1,000 people were accommodated overnight.

A navy boat was in place to offer evacuations by sea, local media said.

Wider Context: Climate and Regional Wildfire Risks

Hot weather and drought that scientists link to climate change have created ideal conditions for wildfires across Europe this summer, especially in France, Spain and Greece. The Balkans has also endured several heatwaves. 

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Edward McAllister)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfire descended on Omis amid extreme heat and wind, compelling around 1,000 people to evacuate to a sports hall shelter and prompting the use of a navy boat for coastal evacuations.
  • Emergency responders treated 19 victims, including two with serious injuries airlifted to Split; 157 firefighters and 44 vehicles battled the blaze alongside reinforcements from across counties.
  • The fire underscores intensified wildfire risk in Croatia’s coastal and inland regions, driven by rising dry‑hot extremes and extended fire‑weather seasons linked to climate change.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the Omis wildfire?
At least 19 people were injured, with two in serious condition transferred to a hospital in Split.
What measures were taken for those affected by the wildfire in Omis?
Hundreds of people were evacuated, a sports hall was opened as an emergency shelter, and a navy boat was available for sea evacuations.
How many firefighters were involved in battling the wildfire?
A total of 157 firefighters and 44 fire vehicles actively worked to contain the wildfire, with reinforcements from other counties.
What caused the ideal conditions for the wildfire in Omis?
Hot weather and drought, linked to climate change, contributed to the spread of the wildfire across the Dalmatian coast.
Was any major infrastructure affected by the Omis wildfire?
A stretch of the major coastal highway near Omis was closed due to the wildfire.

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