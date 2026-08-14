GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Reform UK's Nigel Farage to avoid election count against Count Binface - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Reform UK's Nigel Farage to avoid election count against Count Binface

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics Elections United Kingdom Parliament News

Nigel Farage Wins Clacton Seat but Skips Election Count Due to Police Warning

Farage’s Victory and Election Night Events

CLACTON-ON-SEA, England, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's populist Reform UK party, said on Friday he had regained his parliamentary seat, but would not be present at the vote count because of a police warning about a campaign to disrupt the result.

Background to the Election

After weeks of facing accusations that he failed ‌to properly declare millions of pounds received from a wealthy backer, Farage abruptly resigned from parliament last month to seek a new mandate in a "people against the establishment" election in the southern seaside resort of Clacton. 

Farage’s Statement and Victory Claim

Farage told supporters at a party before the results were officially announced that he had won a "resounding victory" in a contest where his highest-profile challenger was a comedian dressed as a trash can, after the main political parties boycotted the election.

Police Warning and Security Concerns

He said the local police force had informed him of an "organised campaign to disrupt and degrade" the result.

"I am damned if I'm going to stand on a stage, having won a resounding victory … and be demeaned and humiliated by nobodies," he said. "I will not, sadly, be attending the count."

Reform Party and Police Response

A Reform spokesperson said there was a "credible threat" against Farage. Reform also announced a planned speech by Farage on Friday morning had been cancelled because he had "already commented on the expected result".

Essex Police said in a short statement it had a "proportionate and robust" operation to ensure the safety and security of all participants in the count.

Election Context and Rivals

While Farage aimed to demonstrate his strong local support to bolster his position against the accusation of financial impropriety, the decision by major parties not to put up candidates left him facing more than 30 rivals, including comedians and independents, in what was the longest ballot paper in British political history.

Main Challenger: Count Binface

His main rival is likely to be Count Binface, a silver cape-clad character created by comedian Jonathan Harvey, ​who has run against ⁠three prime ministers over the last decade to poke fun at them.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marissa Davison; Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Key Takeaways

  • Farage triggered a by‑election by resigning amid scrutiny over undeclared financial backing, positioning it as a “people vs establishment” contest (politics.co.uk)
  • The main challenger emerged as Count Binface, a novelty candidate by comedian Jon Harvey, who stood as a unity option and pledged an affordable housing promise (itv.com)
  • Major parties boycotted the election, and the long ballot—recorded as the most‑crowded in UK parliamentary history—featured over 30 fringe candidates including Binface (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nigel Farage avoid attending the Clacton vote count?
Farage avoided the count due to a police warning about an organised campaign to disrupt and degrade the election result.
Why did Farage resign and re-contest his parliamentary seat?
Farage resigned to seek a new mandate amid accusations of failing to declare millions from a wealthy backer and to run a 'people against the establishment' campaign.
What security measures did Essex Police take during the vote count?
Essex Police implemented a 'proportionate and robust' operation to ensure the safety and security of all participants at the count.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine says Russian elections in occupied areas are illegal

Ukraine says Russian elections in occupied areas are illegal

Image for Israeli strikes in Gaza kill two people, first fatalities in more than a week, medics say

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill two people, first fatalities in more than a week, medics say

Image for Leader of Russia's sidelined anti-war party says he will not be silenced

Leader of Russia's sidelined anti-war party says he will not be silenced

Image for Bomb kills Russian military officer in Crimea; reports name him as defector from Ukraine

Bomb kills Russian military officer in Crimea; reports name him as defector from Ukraine

Image for After US criticism, Israel ties Lebanon withdrawal to Hezbollah disarmament

After US criticism, Israel ties Lebanon withdrawal to Hezbollah disarmament

Image for Swiss government urges parliament to reject initiative opposing EU deal

Swiss government urges parliament to reject initiative opposing EU deal

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort
Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort
Image for UK passenger train derailment in southeast England injures 11
UK passenger train derailment in southeast England injures 11
Image for Putin visits disputed island near Japan, drawing Tokyo's ire
Putin visits disputed island near Japan, drawing Tokyo's ire
Image for Iran, US make competing claims over control of Strait of Hormuz
Iran, US make competing claims over control of Strait of Hormuz
Image for Several homes affected by central England wildfire, fire service says
Several homes affected by central England wildfire, fire service says
Image for Israel sends troops into West Bank homes besieged by Jewish settlers
Israel sends troops into West Bank homes besieged by Jewish settlers
Image for Poland says it arrested Russian hired to kill Ukrainian-American citizen
Poland says it arrested Russian hired to kill Ukrainian-American citizen
Image for Antwerp diamond sector rejects link between Trump ring and tariff exemption
Antwerp diamond sector rejects link between Trump ring and tariff exemption
Image for Analysis-Record-low Danube exposes climate risk to Hungary's and Romania's nuclear power
Analysis-Record-low Danube exposes climate risk to Hungary's and Romania's nuclear power
Image for Half of Afghan women rarely leave home as Taliban restrictions deepen, UN agency says
Half of Afghan women rarely leave home as Taliban restrictions deepen, UN agency says
Image for Iran says no progress on reviving interim peace deal with US
Iran says no progress on reviving interim peace deal with US
Image for Reform UK's Farage faces off against Count Binface in election
Reform UK's Farage faces off against Count Binface in election
View All Headlines Posts