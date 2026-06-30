Dutch Officials Warn of Rising 'Nihilistic' Extremism Threat in the Netherlands

Authorities Highlight Growing Concerns Over New Forms of Extremism

Emergence of 'Nihilistic' Extremism

AMSTERDAM, June 30 (Reuters) - Dutch authorities said on Tuesday they are increasingly concerned by so-called 'nihilistic' extremism, driven by online subcultures that glorify violence for attention and status rather than ideology.

The Dutch National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) said such extremism is motivated by a "destructive and anti-human worldview," with violence seen both as a goal in itself and a means to gain recognition.

International Online Networks and Their Influence

• The report said such online networks are often international and encourage increasingly extreme acts, with perpetrators seeking notoriety by sharing violent content.

• The NCTV warned that young people are particularly vulnerable to online exposure, and some cases could lead to real-world violence.

Comparison with Other Extremist Threats

Jihadist and Right-Wing Extremism

• While jihadist threats remain the primary concern, officials said the rise of nihilistic extremism adds a new and unpredictable dimension to the threat landscape.

• The threat of right-wing terrorist violence in the Netherlands remains unchanged, the report said, adding arrests have been relatively few in recent years.

• Some of those arrested were young individuals suspected of making online threats, usually with little evidence of preparation for an actual attack, however.

Left-Wing and Animal-Rights Extremism

• The report added there was "no terrorist threat from left-wing extremism and animal-rights extremism".

Current Threat Level in the Netherlands

• The national threat level remains at 4 out of 5, indicating a substantial risk of a terrorist attack in the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)