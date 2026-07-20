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Finance

Prysmian signs €5.5 billion Molex deal in data centre push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Prysmian Agrees €5.5bn Deal with Molex, Doubling Data Centre Fibre Capacity

Prysmian's Strategic Expansion in the Data Centre Market

(Corrects to say Prysmian will generate more than €10 billion in additional cumulative revenue from a broader set of deals and initiatives, not only the Molex agreement, in third bullet.)

Overview of the Prysmian-Molex Agreement

ROME, July 20 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Monday it had signed a long-term agreement worth up to €5.5 billion ($6.4 billion) with Molex, a Koch-owned electronics company, as it stepped up its push into the fast-growing data centre market.

Key Terms of the Deal

• The deal runs for up to 10 years and includes a €550 million upfront payment and covers the supply of optical cables used inside data centres, Prysmian said in a statement.

Broader Commercial Initiatives

• The agreement is part of a broader set of deals and commercial initiatives with hyperscalers and data centre infrastructure providers.

Revenue Projections and Growth

• These deals could generate more than €10 billion in additional cumulative revenue by 2035 compared with 2025.

• The initiatives are expected to deliver as much as €1.1 billion in annual revenue from 2031.

Investment and Capacity Expansion

Doubling Fibre Capacity in the U.S.

• To support demand driven by AI infrastructure and data centre upgrades, Prysmian will more than double fibre capacity in the U.S.

Global Investment Plans

• The company will invest €1.25 billion through 2031 to expand optical cable and fibre production in the U.S. and Europe.

Job Creation and Economic Impact

• The plans will create more than 1,000 jobs globally, including about 600 in the U.S.

Leadership Perspective

• Chief Executive Massimo Battaini described the investment and agreements as a "transformative moment" for Prysmian's Digital Solutions business.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • The Molex agreement includes a €550 million upfront payment and covers optical cables inside data centres.
  • Broader initiatives with hyperscalers and data‑centre providers aim to deliver over €10 billion in additional cumulative revenue by 2035 and up to €1.1 billion per year by 2031.
  • Prysmian will invest €1.25 billion by 2031 to more than double fibre capacity in the U.S., creating over 1,000 jobs globally.
  • This move aligns with booming demand driven by AI infrastructure and hyperscale data‑centre growth, reinforcing Prysmian’s strategy as a solutions provider in digital infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Prysmian's deal with Molex?
Prysmian signed a long-term agreement worth up to €5.5 billion with Molex to supply optical cables for data centres.
How long does the Prysmian-Molex agreement run?
The deal runs for up to 10 years and includes a €550 million upfront payment.
What is the focus of Prysmian's investment related to this deal?
Prysmian will invest €1.25 billion through 2031 to expand optical cable and fibre production in the U.S. and Europe.
How much additional revenue could Prysmian generate from its initiatives?
Prysmian expects to generate more than €10 billion in additional cumulative revenue by 2035 compared to 2025 from a set of commercial deals and initiatives.
How many jobs will Prysmian create as part of these plans?
The investment plans are expected to create over 1,000 jobs globally, including about 600 in the U.S.

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