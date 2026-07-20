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Police cane supporters of India's cockroach movement as thousands gather for march

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Thousands Rally in Delhi for Cockroach Movement Against Education Scandals

Mass Protests and the Rise of the Cockroach Janta Party

By Aftab Ahmed, Saurabh Sharma and Anushree Fadnavis

Protest Erupts in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - Supporters of India's youth-led "cockroach" movement were caned by police on Monday as they sought to march on parliament in the capital New Delhi, despite authorities denying permission for the protest.

The months-old movement and the planned protest are seen as the biggest public challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term in office, drawing millions of supporters on social media before broadening its appeal.

Galvanizing Event: Hunger-Striking Activist Moved to Hospital

A police decision to forcibly move hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk to hospital on Saturday has galvanised the movement, with thousands of supporters arriving through the night at the protest site of Jantar Mantar in the heart of New Delhi for the march on the opening day of parliament's monsoon session.

Authorities Respond to Growing Crowds

Delhi police held meetings with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members, but no consensus had yet been reached, Sachin Sharma, Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police, told Reuters.

"The protest site has already run out of space and this can lead to an untoward situation," he said, adding that there were around 10,000 protesters on Monday morning.

Scores of police and paramilitary security personnel were also deployed at the site, threatening a standoff close to parliament if the march goes ahead.

Television visuals showed police caning some protesters in a heavily barricaded area.

Delhi Police denied any use of force and said the "protest is being handled professionally."

Protesters' Demands and Chants

Protesters chanted slogans as they arrived peacefully in a rainy central Delhi.

"Quit, quit," they chanted. "Dharmendra Pradhan quit", "Narendra Modi quit", they chanted in Hindi referring to the education minister as well as the prime minister.

"The administration is trying to open talks with the government... They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them," Saurav Das, chief CJP spokesperson, told the ANI news agency.

Origins of the Cockroach Janta Party Movement

The CJP movement began after national medical school entrance test papers were leaked in May, affecting more than 2 million students as it forced them to sit the test a second time.

Impact on Students

"All these leaders in power are illiterate and I am here to protest because we do not want question papers to leak," said Adi Nathan, 21, a student from Meerut city, about 100 km (62 miles) from the capital. "This should come to an end."

Mohammed Tabrez, 22, a student preparing for competitive examinations that allow students admission into professional courses or jobs, said he had come from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh state, about 165 km (103 miles) away.

"We want this corruption to end," he said. "We want all the frauds in paper leaks, in competitive examinations to end and this is the reason I have come here."

Activist Sets Terms to End His Fast

ACTIVIST SETS TERMS TO END HIS FAST

Support and Demands from CJP Leadership

The CJP initially drew support largely online, amassing 22 million followers on Instagram within days but has since drawn support from some opposition parties.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and his supporters began a sit-in last month seeking the resignation of Pradhan. Wangchuk joined them on June 28, launching an indefinite hunger strike at the site.

Conditions for Ending the Hunger Strike

In a handwritten note from hospital posted on his X account on Monday, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if the government took responsibility for recent failures in the education system and for paper leaks, or if CJP protesters were allowed to reach parliament and lawmakers assured them they would take up the issues.

He said he would also end the hunger strike if lawmakers and leaders of various parties met him in hospital and gave him the same assurances since his health did not allow him to march on parliament.

Youth Frustration and Unemployment

The rise of the CJP reflects frustrations among young Indians over issues like high youth unemployment and frequent examination paper ​leaks, analysts say.

Unemployment Statistics

Unemployment in 2025 stood at 3.1% among those aged 15 and above, government data shows, but was 9.9% for those from 15 to 29. In urban areas it was 13.6%, and 8.3% in rural regions.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Saurabh Sharma and Anushree Fadnavis; Writing by YP Rajesh and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • The Cockroach Janta Party began as online satire in May but swiftly grew into a mass youth‑led protest against education corruption and exam paper leaks, drawing over 20 million followers on social media (theguardian.com).
  • The protest gained momentum when activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28 at Jantar Mantar, becoming the movement’s symbolic face and prompting heightened public concern (indiatoday.in).
  • On July 20, thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam paper leaks. Police, citing security and overcrowding, denied march permission and reportedly used force to disperse protesters; authorities denied any excessive use of force (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's cockroach movement?
India's cockroach movement is a youth-led protest against education paper leaks, corruption and high youth unemployment.
Why are supporters protesting in Delhi?
Supporters are protesting in Delhi to demand accountability for education paper leaks and failures in the education system.
Who are the main figures in the cockroach movement?
Key figures include activist Sonam Wangchuk, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, and spokesperson Saurav Das.
What are the protesters' demands?
Protesters demand the resignation of the education minister, action against paper leak fraud, and government accountability.
How has the government responded to the protest?
The government has denied permission for the protest, deployed heavy police, and moved activist Wangchuk to hospital.

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