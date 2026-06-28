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Serbians to keep up protest after President Vucic says he will step down

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Serbians keep up protest after President Vucic says he will step down

Protests Continue Amid Political Uncertainty in Serbia

By Ivana Sekularac

Thousands Rally in Kraljevo

KRALJEVO, Serbia, June 28 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters descended on the Serbian city of Kraljevo on Sunday, keeping up pressure on President Aleksandar Vucic a day after he said he would step down within weeks to pave the way for early presidential and parliamentary elections.

Concerns Over Vucic's Future Role

Although many protesters expressed satisfaction over Vucic's resignation, they fear he may not fully relinquish power. Analysts say he may try to run for prime minister and install an ally in the presidency so he can continue to wield power.

"I cannot imagine that he will step down and leave power to someone else," said Marko Djokic, a 41-year-old IT expert who returned to his home city for the protests. 

Background to the Protests

The Novi Sad Incident

Vucic, who has been in power as prime minister or president for 12 years, has faced months of student-led protests sparked by the collapse of a concrete awning at a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad in late 2024 that killed 16 people.

Symbol of Government Mismanagement

The incident became a symbol of what many Serbians see as government mismanagement and corruption under Vucic. The ensuing protests have been the largest in Serbia since the overthrow of Slobodan Milosevic in 2000. Vucic denies any corruption.

Scenes from the Protest

On Sunday, people braved a heat wave to gather for a protest at a central square in Kraljevo, where banners read "Students are winning". Thousands of protesters waved Serbian flags as they rallied peacefully.

"We cannot go on like this, things need to change," said Ilija Cordasic, who joined in from the northeastern city of Zrenjanin.

Jelena Danicic, a Serbian-language professor, said before the rally: "This is not just a political struggle but a fight between good and evil."

International Reactions and Serbia's EU Aspirations

Global Attention on Serbia

Analysts expect Brussels and Moscow to be watching closely how events play out in the coming weeks.

EU Concerns and Requirements

The EU has condemned the use of force against peaceful protesters in Serbia and has raised concerns about press freedom and the independence of the judiciary.  

Serbia, which sits on the EU's eastern doorstep, is a candidate to join the bloc, but Belgrade still has strong ties with Russia and China. Vucic has walked a fine line diplomatically as he tried to balance those relationships.

Steps Toward EU Membership

Before Serbia can join the EU, it must improve its rule of law, including conditions for free and fair elections, and root out corruption and organised crime. It also has to align its foreign policies with those of the bloc and establish relations with its former province Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Edward McAllister, Renee Maltezou, Alexander Smith and Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Vučić will resign within a few weeks, paving the way for snap presidential and parliamentary elections.
  • The protests originated in November 2024 after a railway canopy collapse in Novi Sad killed 16—protesters demand systemic accountability beyond Vucic’s departure.
  • There is widespread concern protesters remain wary that Vučić may shift to prime minister or retain power via proxies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are protesters gathering in Serbia?
Protesters are gathering in response to President Vucic's announcement to step down, following months of student-led demonstrations after a deadly incident.
What triggered the recent protests in Serbia?
The protests were triggered by the collapse of a railway station awning in Novi Sad that killed 16 people, highlighting alleged government mismanagement.
What are the protesters demanding?
Initially demanding justice for the victims, the protests have expanded to call for Vucic's resignation and early elections.
How are international bodies reacting to the situation in Serbia?
The EU has condemned the use of force against protesters and is monitoring Serbia’s commitment to reforms needed for EU accession.

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