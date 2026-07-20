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Primark cuts prices ahead of split from AB Foods - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Primark cuts prices ahead of split from AB Foods

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Primark Slashes Prices Before AB Foods Demerger to Boost Sales Across 19 Markets

Primark Announces Major Price Reductions Ahead of Demerger

Details of the Price Cuts

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Primark said on Monday it would reduce prices by up to 29% across hundreds of bestselling womenswear, menswear and kidswear products, seeking to improve trading ahead of next year's demerger from parent Associated British Foods.

Scope and Launch of New Prices

• The lower prices will launch across Primark's 19 markets from Monday.

Examples of Discounted Products

• Examples of price cuts include a women's supersoft boyfriend pyjama set at £13 ($17.51) reduced from £17, a women's single breasted coat at £22 reduced from £26 and a men's brushed check overshirt at £20 reduced from £25.

Context and Company Strategy

Recent Sales Performance

• Earlier this month, Primark reported a 2.2% fall in like-for-like sales in its third quarter to June 20, highlighting "a challenging consumer environment".

Initiatives to Boost Sales

• It said it was increasing investment in initiatives to drive like-for-like sales growth.

AB Foods Demerger Timeline

• AB Foods confirmed in April it would spin off Primark from its food businesses before the end of 2027.

Exchange Rate Information

• ($1 = 0.7423 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Primark slashes prices up to 29% to stimulate demand amid a 2.2% drop in third‑quarter like‑for‑like sales to June 20 (abf.co.uk)
  • The price reductions span womenswear, menswear and kidswear in all 19 markets, with examples including women’s pyjama sets cut from £17 to £13 and men’s overshirts from £25 to £20 (abf.co.uk)
  • The strategy supports trading in the run‑up to Primark’s spin‑off from AB Foods, expected to complete by end of 2027, as part of a large FTSE 100 demerger anticipated to unlock greater investor value (abf.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Primark reducing prices on its products?
Primark is cutting prices to improve trading and drive sales ahead of its planned demerger from Associated British Foods next year.
Which Primark items are seeing the biggest price cuts?
Best-selling womenswear, menswear, and kidswear products such as pyjama sets, coats, and shirts will have price cuts of up to 29%.
When will the new lower Primark prices be available?
The reduced prices are set to launch across all 19 Primark markets starting Monday.
What was Primark's recent sales performance?
Primark reported a 2.2% fall in like-for-like sales during its third quarter ending June 20, reflecting a challenging consumer environment.
When will Primark split from AB Foods?
Primark's demerger from Associated British Foods is expected to take place before the end of 2027.

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