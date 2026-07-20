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Markets price in two ECB rate hikes by early 2027 as Brent tops $90 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Markets price in two ECB rate hikes by early 2027 as Brent tops $90

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Markets price in two ECB rate hikes by early 2027 on inflation concerns

ECB Rate Hike Expectations and Market Reactions

By Stefano Rebaudo

German Bond Yields and Market Movements

July 20 (Reuters) - German two-year government bond yields were roughly unchanged after rising to a two-year high early on Monday amid expectations that the European Central Bank will deliver two additional rate hikes by early 2027.

Euro area borrowing costs tracked moves in oil prices which pared their early rise and were last down 0.15% at $88 per barrel, after Iran's foreign ministry said negotiations with the U.S. could be pursued based on national interests. 

Yield Performance and Rate Projections

Germany’s 2-year yields <DE2YT=RR>, more sensitive to expectations for policy rates, were flat at 2.78%, after reaching 2.8174%, their highest level since July 2024.

Money markets indicated the ECB deposit rate at 2.67% in December and 2.75% in February 2027, from the current 2.25%. They also fully priced a rate hike in September.

Correlation with Oil Prices

Analysts flagged that the tight correlation between oil prices and the euro front-end, a dynamic that dominated market moves throughout March, April and May, has resurfaced in recent trading.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield <DE10YT=RR>, the euro area’s benchmark, was up 1 basis point at 3.13%. It reached 3.20% in mid-May, its highest level since May 2011.

ECB Policy Outlook and Inflation Dynamics

Market participants continued to expect the ECB to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later this week. 

“Despite the resurfacing tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices, these remain somewhat below the June baseline assumptions and signs of second-round effects remain limited,” said Giada Giani, an economist at Citi.

Survey Insights and Price Developments

Euro zone firms expect selling prices to rise more moderately and see a slowdown in wage growth, an ECB survey showed on Monday, adding to evidence that a recent energy-driven inflation surge has yet to generate second-round price impacts. 

"Crude oil prices are still well below the spring highs but refined products prices tell a different story as diesel and gasoline are trading like if oil was at $110/120," Societe Generale said.

"For the ECB, a saving grace is that this still mostly an oil story and not a gas/electricity one though prices are creeping higher there too."

Italian Bonds and Yield Spreads

Italy’s 10-year government bond yields <IT10YT=RR> rose 1.5 bps to 3.96%.

The yield gap between Italian government bonds and bunds <DE10IT10=RR> was at 80 bps. It was at 63 bps in February before the attack on Iran and hit 103.62 in late March, the widest since June 2025.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude topped $90 per barrel—a five‑week high—as intensified U.S.–Iran attacks constrained shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, spotlighting renewed inflation pressures and global supply risks (au.marketscreener.com).
  • Germany’s 2‑year government bond yield rose about 2 basis points to around 2.79%, marking the highest level since July 2024, as markets ramped up expectations for two ECB rate hikes by early 2027, with December and February money‑market pricing showing increases to 2.69% and 2.77% respectively (fixedincome.fidelity.com).
  • The tight correlation between oil prices and euro‑area front‑end yields has reemerged, a dynamic seen earlier this year; meanwhile, Germany’s 10‑year Bund yield rose to around 3.15%, and Italian 10‑year yields climbed to 3.83%, widening the Italy‑Germany spread to 82 basis points—the highest since early May (au.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are markets expecting two ECB rate hikes by early 2027?
Rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, especially involving Iran, have driven expectations for further ECB rate hikes.
What is the current trend in German two-year government bond yields?
German two-year yields reached a two-year high, rising to 2.8174% amid ECB policy expectations.
How have Brent oil prices impacted European bond markets?
A rise in Brent oil above $90 due to restricted shipments has led to higher European government bond yields.
What is the yield gap between Italian and German bonds?
The gap reached 82 basis points, the highest since early May, widening due to market uncertainty.
Will the ECB change interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting?
Most market participants expect the ECB to leave interest rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting.

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