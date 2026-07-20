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Construction chemicals companies, trade associations hit with EU cartel charges - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Construction chemicals companies, trade associations hit with EU cartel charges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Markets Regulation Antitrust Europe

EU Hits Construction Chemicals Firms, Associations With Cartel Charges

By Foo Yun Chee

EU Antitrust Action Against Construction Chemicals Cartel

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday charged a group of construction chemicals companies and trade associations with taking part in a cartel between 2021 and 2022, putting them at risk of hefty fines.

Details of the Charges

The European Commission issued the charges via a 'statement of objections' following dawn raids against unnamed companies in several EU countries in 2023.

Alleged Collusion and Impact

The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, said the companies and associations colluded between 2021 and 2022 to increase prices in the supply of chemicals for cement, concrete and mortar, impacting construction costs.

Companies and Associations Involved by Country

Charges were sent to Cemex, Chryso, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC Bauchemie, Sika, TAM, and the trade association SYNAD for alleged wrongdoing in France.

The alleged anti-competitive practices in Germany concerned Cemex, Ha-be, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC Bauchemie, Liesen, Remei, Sika and the trade association Deutsche Bauchemie.

The cartel charges regarding the Spanish market concerned Chryso, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC Bauchemie, Sika and the trade association ANFAH.

Potential Penalties

The companies and trade associations risk fines of up to 10% of their global annual turnover if found guilty of breach EU cartel rules.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission issued a statement of objections on July 20, 2026, after dawn raids in 2023 targeting suspected cartel activity in the construction chemicals sector.(ec.europa.eu)
  • Companies involved include Cemex, Chryso, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC Bauchemie, Sika and others, along with trade associations (e.g., SYNAD, Deutsche Bauchemie, ANFAH), across multiple EU markets.(ec.europa.eu)
  • If found guilty, firms face fines up to 10% of their global turnover—a substantial financial and reputational risk amid intensifying EU scrutiny on anti-competitive conduct in strategic sectors.(commission.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies and trade associations were charged by the EU?
Companies including Cemex, Chryso, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC Bauchemie, Sika, TAM, and trade associations such as SYNAD, Deutsche Bauchemie, and ANFAH faced charges.
What are the alleged violations in the EU cartel case?
The alleged violations involve collusion to increase prices for construction chemicals supplied to the cement, concrete, and mortar markets in Europe.
During what period did the alleged cartel activities occur?
The alleged cartel activities occurred between 2021 and 2022.
What penalties could the accused companies and associations face?
If found guilty, they may face fines of up to 10% of their global annual turnover.
Which EU countries are involved in the investigation?
France, Germany, and Spain are specifically mentioned regarding the alleged cartel activities.

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