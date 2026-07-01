Powerful Storm Strikes Romania, Causes Fatality and Severe Property Damage

Impact and Aftermath of the Storm in Romania

Storm Hits Bucharest and Surrounding Counties

BUCHAREST, July 1 (Reuters) - A powerful storm tore through the Romanian capital Bucharest and 20 counties on Wednesday, killing one person and damaging dozens of homes and vehicles, emergency services officials said.

Emergency Response in Bucharest

In Bucharest alone, nearly 2,000 calls for help were reported, emergency services told broadcaster Digi24. Several metro stations were flooded.

Widespread Damage Beyond the Capital

Outside the capital, the storm wrought damage in 60 towns and villages. One person was killed when a tree fell on their vehicle.

Rescue and Recovery Efforts

Police and firefighters were deployed across several counties, evacuating flooded homes and clearing debris.

Weather Conditions Leading to the Storm

Heat Wave Intensifies Situation

The storm was preceded by a heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday, boosting power consumption and raising electricity prices.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Aidan Lewis)