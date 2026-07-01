Powerful Storm Strikes Romania, Causes Fatality and Severe Property Damage
Impact and Aftermath of the Storm in Romania
Storm Hits Bucharest and Surrounding Counties
BUCHAREST, July 1 (Reuters) - A powerful storm tore through the Romanian capital Bucharest and 20 counties on Wednesday, killing one person and damaging dozens of homes and vehicles, emergency services officials said.
Emergency Response in Bucharest
In Bucharest alone, nearly 2,000 calls for help were reported, emergency services told broadcaster Digi24. Several metro stations were flooded.
Widespread Damage Beyond the Capital
Outside the capital, the storm wrought damage in 60 towns and villages. One person was killed when a tree fell on their vehicle.
Rescue and Recovery Efforts
Police and firefighters were deployed across several counties, evacuating flooded homes and clearing debris.
Weather Conditions Leading to the Storm
Heat Wave Intensifies Situation
The storm was preceded by a heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday, boosting power consumption and raising electricity prices.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Aidan Lewis)