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Powerful storm hits Romania, one person killed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Powerful Storm Strikes Romania, Causes Fatality and Severe Property Damage

Impact and Aftermath of the Storm in Romania

Storm Hits Bucharest and Surrounding Counties

BUCHAREST, July 1 (Reuters) - A powerful storm tore through the Romanian capital Bucharest and 20 counties on Wednesday, killing one person and damaging dozens of homes and vehicles, emergency services officials said.

Emergency Response in Bucharest

In Bucharest alone, nearly 2,000 calls for help were reported, emergency services told broadcaster Digi24. Several metro stations were flooded.

Widespread Damage Beyond the Capital

Outside the capital, the storm wrought damage in 60 towns and villages. One person was killed when a tree fell on their vehicle.

Rescue and Recovery Efforts

Police and firefighters were deployed across several counties, evacuating flooded homes and clearing debris.

Weather Conditions Leading to the Storm

Heat Wave Intensifies Situation

The storm was preceded by a heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday, boosting power consumption and raising electricity prices.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • One fatality occurred when a tree crushed a vehicle amid widespread storm damage across Bucharest and 20 counties.
  • Nearly 2,000 emergency calls were logged in Bucharest alone, with metro stations flooded and dozens of homes and vehicles damaged.
  • The storm followed an extreme heatwave with temperatures soaring above 40 °C, which elevated power demand and drove up electricity prices in Romania.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed by the storm in Romania?
One person was killed after a tree fell on their vehicle during the storm.
Which areas of Romania were affected by the storm?
The storm hit Bucharest and 20 counties, affecting 60 towns and villages outside the capital.
What types of damage did the storm cause?
The storm caused damage to dozens of homes and vehicles, flooded metro stations, and led to widespread evacuations.
What weather conditions preceded the storm in Romania?
The storm was preceded by a heat wave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.
How did emergency services respond to the storm?
Police and firefighters were deployed, responding to nearly 2,000 calls in Bucharest, evacuating homes, and clearing debris.

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