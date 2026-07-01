Two killed as wildfire destroys home near Thessaloniki, Greece

Wildfire Incident and Aftermath

Fatalities and Rescue Efforts

ATHENS, July 1 (Reuters) - Two people died after a wildfire gutted a house in a forested settlement in northern Greece, the fire brigade said.

The fire broke out in bushland on Tuesday afternoon and, fanned by strong winds, spread quickly and engulfed the house near the village of Liti about 25 km (16 miles) from the northern town of Thessaloniki, local media reported.

Discovery of Victims

The fire brigade said they found a dead man nearby as they put out the fire and saw a second body inside the house. A woman with burns was rescued from the same area.

Evacuation and Emergency Response

Authorities had told residents to evacuate the settlement and move to a nearby playing field.

Wildfire Risks in the Mediterranean

Climate Change and Increased Threats

Greece and other Mediterranean countries are considered wildfire hotspots by scientists due to a fast-warming climate, with blazes becoming more destructive during hot and dry summers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elefterios Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)