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Two dead after wildfire guts house in northern Greece - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two dead after wildfire guts house in northern Greece

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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headlines Europe Climate Wildfires

Two killed as wildfire destroys home near Thessaloniki, Greece

Wildfire Incident and Aftermath

Fatalities and Rescue Efforts

ATHENS, July 1 (Reuters) - Two people died after a wildfire gutted a house in a forested settlement in northern Greece, the fire brigade said.

The fire broke out in bushland on Tuesday afternoon and, fanned by strong winds, spread quickly and engulfed the house near the village of Liti about 25 km (16 miles) from the northern town of Thessaloniki, local media reported.

Discovery of Victims

The fire brigade said they found a dead man nearby as they put out the fire and saw a second body inside the house. A woman with burns was rescued from the same area.

Evacuation and Emergency Response

Authorities had told residents to evacuate the settlement and move to a nearby playing field.

Wildfire Risks in the Mediterranean

Climate Change and Increased Threats

Greece and other Mediterranean countries are considered wildfire hotspots by scientists due to a fast-warming climate, with blazes becoming more destructive during hot and dry summers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elefterios Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The wildfire erupted in bushland near Liti, roughly 25 km northwest of Thessaloniki, on June 30, 2026, killing a man found nearby and a second individual inside the affected house; a woman with burns was hospitalized, and a child is reported missing. (neoskosmos.com)
  • Firefighters responded with over 100 personnel, dozens of vehicles, commando units, and aerial support—10 aircraft and three helicopters—to contain the blaze driven by strong winds. (neoskosmos.com)
  • Wildfires in Greece and the broader Mediterranean are increasing in frequency and severity, driven by hotter, drier summers and climate change; the region is a recognized climate 'hotspot' with growing fire risk. (mdpi.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the wildfire occur in Greece?
The wildfire occurred near the village of Liti, about 25 km from Thessaloniki in northern Greece.
How many people died in the Greek wildfire?
Two people died as a result of the wildfire that gutted a house in northern Greece.
Were there any survivors in the area affected by the wildfire?
A woman with burns was rescued from the same area where the wildfire destroyed the house.
What actions did authorities take during the wildfire?
Authorities instructed residents to evacuate to a nearby playing field for safety.
Why are wildfires common in Greece and Mediterranean countries?
Scientists consider Greece and other Mediterranean regions wildfire hotspots due to a fast-warming climate and increasingly hot, dry summers.

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