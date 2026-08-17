GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing heads to Russia for official visit, state media reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing heads to Russia for official visit, state media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance International Relations investment Sanctions Energy

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing Makes Official Visit to Russia for Energy and Investment Talks

Overview of Min Aung Hlaing's Official Visit and Bilateral Relations

Background of the Visit

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Myanmar junta chief-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing left for Russia on Monday for his first official visit to the country since he assumed the presidency in April, according to state media.

International Engagements and Sanctions

Previous Official Trips

• Russia will be the fifth country Min Aung Hlaing has visited since becoming president, with official trips to India, China, Laos, and earlier this month, Thailand.

Quest for Legitimacy

• The former general is the subject of a raft of Western sanctions and has been on a quest for international legitimacy since winning a vote in parliament to become president, which came after an election dominated by an army-backed party in the absence of a viable opposition.

Myanmar-Russia Relations

Past Visits and Security Cooperation

• Min Aung Hlaing made four visits to Russia as junta chief, the first in June 2021 to attend a security conference, five months after seizing power in a coup. He visited twice in 2022 and again in March 2025 when he held formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Energy and Investment Agreements

Nuclear Power Plant Deal

• Russia is hoping to open up opportunities in Myanmar for its energy companies. The two countries signed an agreement to construct a small-scale nuclear power plant in Myanmar when Min Aung Hlaing met Putin in 2025.

Dawei Special Economic Zone Cooperation

• Russia and Myanmar signed a memorandum on investment cooperation for the strategically located Dawei Special Economic Zone in February 2025, including the construction of a port and an oil refinery.

Business and Regional Participation

• Min Aung Hlaing's latest trip includes a Myanmar-Russia business forum. Joining him will be the chief minister of the Tanintharyi region, where Dawei is located, and the head of Myanmar's aerospace agency, according to state media.

Defence and Aerospace Collaboration

Military Training and Arms Sales

• Defence ties have grown in recent years with Moscow providing army training and university scholarships to thousands of Myanmar soldiers, as well as selling arms to a military blacklisted by some Western countries.

Space Cooperation

• Russia also earlier this year said it would help to train Myanmar's first cosmonaut.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Editing by Martin Petty)

Key Takeaways

  • The March 2025 intergovernmental agreement with Russia paves the way for a 110 MW land‑based small modular reactor (expandable to 330 MW) under Rosatom, plus ongoing roadmap for 2025–2026 cooperation in nuclear technology, training, and regulatory development. (world-nuclear-news.org)
  • In February 2025, Myanmar and Russia signed a memorandum on investment cooperation for the strategically significant Dawei Special Economic Zone, covering a port, coal‑fired power plant, and oil refinery, reflecting expanding economic ties. (yahoo.com)
  • Defense and education linkages continue to strengthen, with Moscow providing military training, scholarships, arms, and support for Myanmar’s first cosmonaut, further bolstering the junta’s quest for international legitimacy. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Min Aung Hlaing visiting Russia?
Min Aung Hlaing is visiting Russia to strengthen investment, energy cooperation, and discuss defence ties as part of his effort for international legitimacy.
What agreements have Russia and Myanmar signed recently?
Russia and Myanmar signed agreements on building a nuclear power plant and developing the Dawei Special Economic Zone, including a port and oil refinery.
Who is accompanying Min Aung Hlaing on his visit?
The chief minister of Tanintharyi region and the head of Myanmar's aerospace agency are accompanying him to Russia.
How has Russia supported Myanmar in recent years?
Russia has provided military training, university scholarships, arms sales, and pledged support for Myanmar's first cosmonaut.
What is the significance of the Dawei Special Economic Zone?
The Dawei Special Economic Zone is strategically important for investment and infrastructure, including port and refinery construction.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Search for Indonesia earthquake victims underway on Independence Day

Search for Indonesia earthquake victims underway on Independence Day

Image for Shares rise, dollar slips as markets pare Fed rate risks

Shares rise, dollar slips as markets pare Fed rate risks

Image for Exclusive-Shein eyes company valuation of around $25 billion in Hong Kong IPO, sources say

Exclusive-Shein eyes company valuation of around $25 billion in Hong Kong IPO, sources say

Image for Russia hits Ukraine's Izmail and Odesa ports in overnight strikes

Russia hits Ukraine's Izmail and Odesa ports in overnight strikes

Image for Anthropic IPO valuation hinges on $190-200 billion 2028 revenue forecast, sources say

Anthropic IPO valuation hinges on $190-200 billion 2028 revenue forecast, sources say

Image for Oil struggles for direction as US-Iran talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows

Oil struggles for direction as US-Iran talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Alibaba to sell Lingxi Games in more than $2 billion deal, source says
Alibaba to sell Lingxi Games in more than $2 billion deal, source says
Image for From coffee to hotpot, brands race to grab a bite of China's growing burger market
From coffee to hotpot, brands race to grab a bite of China's growing burger market
Image for Analysis-Emerging markets march out of 'valley of tears' as investors diversify
Analysis-Emerging markets march out of 'valley of tears' as investors diversify
Image for Nestle looks to develop new products to serve users of weight-loss drugs
Nestle looks to develop new products to serve users of weight-loss drugs
Image for Exclusive-Binance gave Moscow client details used to charge Russian over Ukraine donations, documents show
Exclusive-Binance gave Moscow client details used to charge Russian over Ukraine donations, documents show
Image for 'Heroes' and 'Nashville' actress, Hayden Panettiere, dies at 36
'Heroes' and 'Nashville' actress, Hayden Panettiere, dies at 36
Image for Yen stronger as traders pare bets on Fed rate hike
Yen stronger as traders pare bets on Fed rate hike
Image for Vietnam aviation body says passenger plane returned to Munich after tail strike, tyre-pressure warnings
Vietnam aviation body says passenger plane returned to Munich after tail strike, tyre-pressure warnings
Image for Analysis-Big investors hunt for tomorrow's AI winners as capex angst fades
Analysis-Big investors hunt for tomorrow's AI winners as capex angst fades
Image for Morning Bid: Could consumers keep the Fed on hold, while Japan hikes?
Morning Bid: Could consumers keep the Fed on hold, while Japan hikes?
Image for EU plans most far-reaching sanctions package against Russia in autumn, foreign chief says
EU plans most far-reaching sanctions package against Russia in autumn, foreign chief says
Image for Asking prices for UK homes show biggest August fall in 8 years
Asking prices for UK homes show biggest August fall in 8 years
View All Finance Posts