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Germany's PBB swings to profit in second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's PBB swings to profit in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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PBB Swings to €10 Million Second Quarter Profit, Maintains 2026 Guidance

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Reports Second Quarter Results and Outlook

Return to Profitability

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB), one of Germany's top property financiers, disclosed on Thursday that it swung to profit in the second-quarter and said it was sticking to its 2026 guidance.

Quarterly Financial Performance

• The bank's quarterly net profit was €10 million ($11.5 million), compared with a €266 million loss a year earlier. It had posted a loss for all of 2025.

Factors Impacting Previous Performance

• The year-earlier quarter was especially weak after PBB decided to withdraw from the United States market, posting a high level of provisions.

Leadership and Market Commentary

CEO Statement

• "The bank's transformation is well on track," said CEO Kay Wolf.

Sector Overview

• The German commercial property sector has shown renewed weakness with a drop in prices in the second quarter.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8677 euros)

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 2026 net profit of €10 million, compared to a €266 million loss in Q2 2025, driven by risk provision reversals and portfolio adjustments.
  • pbb maintains its full‑year 2026 targets: pre‑tax profit of €30–40 million, operating income of €375–425 million, and real‑estate finance portfolio of €27–28 billion (finanzen.ch).
  • The turnaround follows de‑risking from its U.S. exit — which incurred €410 million provisions in 2025 — and reflects stabilization amid softening commercial property prices in Germany (onvista.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's profit in the second quarter?
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank reported a net profit of €10 million in the second quarter.
How does the second quarter profit compare to last year?
PBB swung from a €266 million loss in the year-earlier quarter to a €10 million profit this year.
Why was last year's quarter especially weak for PBB?
The year-earlier quarter was weak due to PBB's decision to withdraw from the U.S. market and high provisions.
Is PBB maintaining its guidance for 2026?
Yes, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stated it is sticking to its 2026 guidance.
How is the German commercial property sector performing?
The sector showed renewed weakness with a drop in property prices in the second quarter.

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