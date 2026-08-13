PBB Swings to €10 Million Second Quarter Profit, Maintains 2026 Guidance
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Reports Second Quarter Results and Outlook
Return to Profitability
FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB), one of Germany's top property financiers, disclosed on Thursday that it swung to profit in the second-quarter and said it was sticking to its 2026 guidance.
Quarterly Financial Performance
• The bank's quarterly net profit was €10 million ($11.5 million), compared with a €266 million loss a year earlier. It had posted a loss for all of 2025.
Factors Impacting Previous Performance
• The year-earlier quarter was especially weak after PBB decided to withdraw from the United States market, posting a high level of provisions.
Leadership and Market Commentary
CEO Statement
• "The bank's transformation is well on track," said CEO Kay Wolf.
Sector Overview
• The German commercial property sector has shown renewed weakness with a drop in prices in the second quarter.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8677 euros)
(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Ludwig Burger)