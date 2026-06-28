UK Companies' Growth Expectations Fall to 2025 Lows, Says CBI Survey

Business Sentiment and Economic Indicators in the UK

Recent Survey Findings

June 29 (Reuters) - British companies expectations for growth in the coming quarter fell this month to their lowest level this year, according to a survey on Monday that added to a run of downbeat business sentiment readings.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said its gauge of expected output volumes for the next three months — which measures confidence in the manufacturing, retail and services sectors — fell to -28 from -24, its lowest level since December 2025.

Comparison with Other Business Surveys

The survey followed last week's S&P Global business surveys that showed the steepest downturn since January 2023 underway in the services sector, the growth engine of Britain's economy.

Labour Market and Salary Trends

A separate survey from online jobs portal Adzuna showed job vacancies rose for a fourth month running.

Key Statistics and Sector Performance

The CBI's gauge of growth for the past three months fell to -34 in June from -31 in May, the lowest reading since March

Output volumes in the services sector "fell significantly", the CBI said—with consumer-facing and business services sub-sectors both struggling

Adzuna said advertised salaries dropped by 0.2% on the month, but were 3.8% higher than a year ago

Graduate salaries were down 42% year-on-year, the sharpest drop on record

The CBI Growth Indicator covered 848 companies from May 26 to June 12.

Survey Methodology

The CBI Growth Indicator covered 848 companies from May 26 to June 12.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)