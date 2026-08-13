Thyssenkrupp Raises 2026 Profit Outlook Driven by Steel, Materials Demand

Thyssenkrupp's Improved Financial Outlook and Strategic Changes

Profit Outlook Raised for 2026

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Thursday raised the lower end of its profit outlook for 2026, boosted by its steel, marine and materials trading units as well as cost cuts related to its ongoing efficiency programme.

Structural Reorganization and Performance Measures

Divisional Spin-Offs and Simplification

The German firm, which makes everything from car parts to fertiliser plants, is currently in the process of drastically changing its structure, spinning off all of its individual divisions in a bid to simplify and improve performance.

Updated Profit Expectations

Thyssenkrupp now expects adjusted operating profit of €600 million ($692 million) to €900 million, up from €500 million to €900 million, compared with €833 million in a poll provided by the company.

Executive Commentary

"The figures show that our performance improvement measures are working," said finance chief Axel Hamann.

Sales Performance and Divisional Highlights

Materials and Steel Division Impact

At €8.79 billion, third-quarter sales came in higher than expected, also driven by the materials division, which is to be spun off this autumn, as well as its steel division, which will hold a capital markets day in September.

Quarterly Profit Results

Adjusted operating profit for the period rose 18% to €183 million, missing the €207 million poll estimate.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8675 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsten Donovan and Thomas Seythal)