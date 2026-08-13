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Thyssenkrupp raises lower end of profit outlook on steel, materials demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thyssenkrupp raises lower end of profit outlook on steel, materials demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Thyssenkrupp Raises 2026 Profit Outlook Driven by Steel, Materials Demand

Thyssenkrupp's Improved Financial Outlook and Strategic Changes

Profit Outlook Raised for 2026

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Thursday raised the lower end of its profit outlook for 2026, boosted by its steel, marine and materials trading units as well as cost cuts related to its ongoing efficiency programme.

Structural Reorganization and Performance Measures

Divisional Spin-Offs and Simplification

The German firm, which makes everything from car parts to fertiliser plants, is currently in the process of drastically changing its structure, spinning off all of its individual divisions in a bid to simplify and improve performance.

Updated Profit Expectations

Thyssenkrupp now expects adjusted operating profit of €600 million ($692 million) to €900 million, up from €500 million to €900 million, compared with €833 million in a poll provided by the company.

Executive Commentary

"The figures show that our performance improvement measures are working," said finance chief Axel Hamann.

Sales Performance and Divisional Highlights

Materials and Steel Division Impact

At €8.79 billion, third-quarter sales came in higher than expected, also driven by the materials division, which is to be spun off this autumn, as well as its steel division, which will hold a capital markets day in September.

Quarterly Profit Results

Adjusted operating profit for the period rose 18% to €183 million, missing the €207 million poll estimate.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8675 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsten Donovan and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The revised profit guidance reflects stronger-than-expected contributions from steel, marine and materials trading units, alongside ongoing cost-cutting efforts under the APEX transformation programme (thyssenkrupp.com)
  • Thyssenkrupp’s materials unit—soon to be branded as tk accelis—is being spun off this autumn; it accounts for nearly a third of group sales (€11.4 billion) and was the focus of a recent Capital Markets Day and an Extraordinary General Meeting vote (thyssenkrupp.com)
  • Despite adjusted operating profit beating prior-year levels (€833 million poll), third‑quarter earnings of €183 million slightly missed market expectations but still underscore operational gains across divisions (thyssenkrupp.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Thyssenkrupp raise its profit outlook for 2026?
Thyssenkrupp raised its profit outlook due to strong performance in its steel, marine, and materials trading units and benefits from cost-cutting measures.
Which divisions contributed most to Thyssenkrupp’s improved outlook?
The steel, marine, and materials trading divisions drove the improved profit outlook for Thyssenkrupp.
What structural changes is Thyssenkrupp implementing?
Thyssenkrupp is spinning off all its individual divisions to simplify its corporate structure and improve performance.
How did Thyssenkrupp perform in the latest quarter?
Thyssenkrupp reported third-quarter sales of €8.79 billion and an 18% rise in adjusted operating profit to €183 million.

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