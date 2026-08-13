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Adyen lifts 2026 revenue outlook after strong first half - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Adyen lifts 2026 revenue outlook after strong first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Adyen Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook Following Strong First-Half Results

Adyen Increases Revenue Growth Forecast Amid Continued Expansion

Adyen’s Updated Revenue Projections for 2026

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Adyen, the Dutch firm that handles payments for Spotify and Microsoft, raised its annual revenue growth forecast on Thursday as it continued to win more customers and invest in its payments technology.

Revised Growth Expectations

Adyen now expects net revenue to grow between 21% and 23% in 2026, compared with a previous range of 20% and 22%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Leo Marchandon;)

Key Takeaways

  • Adyen’s H1 2026 momentum—16% net revenue growth in Q1 and ~17% in H2 2025—underpins the upward revision of its 2026 outlook (adyen.com)
  • Strategic acquisitions—Talon.One (loyalty/incentives platform) and Orb (enterprise billing infrastructure)—are expected to contribute an additional ~1 percentage point to revenue growth, while modestly diluting margins (adyen.com)
  • Adyen continues disciplined execution with investments in Intelligent Money Movement, innovation, and maintaining capital expenditure around 5% of revenue while targeting EBITDA margins above 55% by 2028 (adyen.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies use Adyen's payment services?
Spotify and Microsoft are among the companies that use Adyen's payment services.
Why did Adyen raise its revenue outlook?
Adyen raised its outlook due to continued customer growth and ongoing investment in payments technology.
What sector is Adyen primarily involved in?
Adyen operates in the payments technology sector, facilitating transactions for major global companies.

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