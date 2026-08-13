Adyen Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook Following Strong First-Half Results
Adyen Increases Revenue Growth Forecast Amid Continued Expansion
Adyen’s Updated Revenue Projections for 2026
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Adyen, the Dutch firm that handles payments for Spotify and Microsoft, raised its annual revenue growth forecast on Thursday as it continued to win more customers and invest in its payments technology.
Revised Growth Expectations
Adyen now expects net revenue to grow between 21% and 23% in 2026, compared with a previous range of 20% and 22%.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Leo Marchandon;)