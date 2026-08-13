Embracer Beats Profit Expectations Driven by PC and Console Game Growth

Embracer's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swedish gaming company Embracer posted first-quarter adjusted operating profit that more than doubled analysts' expectations on Thursday, driven by stronger earnings from its PC and console games business.

Restructuring Progress and Industry Context

The results offer investors a progress check on Embracer's restructuring and planned breakup, as video game companies face pressure to cut costs and improve returns amid rising development expenses.

Key Financial Highlights

• Embracer's first-quarter adjuted operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 151 million Swedish crowns ($15.8 million) compared to 69 million crowns expected by analysts polled by the company

• The company's new key earnings measure, cash EBIT, improved to 47 million crowns from a loss of 99 million a year earlier

CEO Commentary and Outlook

• "We remain on track to double Cash EBIT this financial year as we continue to unleash the potential that we see in the years ahead," CEO Phil Rogers said in a press release

Segment Performance and Future Plans

• The company said the quarter came in above its internal expectations, helped by the Embracer segment, where sales rose 48% and earnings improved on the back of its PC and console business

• After spinning off board game business Asmodee and Coffee Stain in 2025, the Tomb Raider owner is preparing to separate into two listed companies, Fellowship Entertainment and Embracer

• It also reiterated its forecast for cash EBIT of at least 1 billion crowns for 2026/27

Additional Information

($1 = 9.5841 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Vera Dvorakova; Editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)