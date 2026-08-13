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Finance

Embracer tops quarterly profit expectations as PC, console business improves

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Embracer Beats Profit Expectations Driven by PC and Console Game Growth

Embracer's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swedish gaming company Embracer posted first-quarter adjusted operating profit that more than doubled analysts' expectations on Thursday, driven by stronger earnings from its PC and console games business.

Restructuring Progress and Industry Context

The results offer investors a progress check on Embracer's restructuring and planned breakup, as video game companies face pressure to cut costs and improve returns amid rising development expenses.

Key Financial Highlights

• Embracer's first-quarter adjuted operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 151 million Swedish crowns ($15.8 million) compared to 69 million crowns expected by analysts polled by the company

• The company's new key earnings measure, cash EBIT, improved to 47 million crowns from a loss of 99 million a year earlier

CEO Commentary and Outlook

• "We remain on track to double Cash EBIT this financial year as we continue to unleash the potential that we see in the years ahead," CEO Phil Rogers said in a press release

Segment Performance and Future Plans

• The company said the quarter came in above its internal expectations, helped by the Embracer segment, where sales rose 48% and earnings improved on the back of its PC and console business

• After spinning off board game business Asmodee and Coffee Stain in 2025, the Tomb Raider owner is preparing to separate into two listed companies, Fellowship Entertainment and Embracer

• It also reiterated its forecast for cash EBIT of at least 1 billion crowns for 2026/27

Additional Information

($1 = 9.5841 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Vera Dvorakova; Editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBIT more than doubled expectations, rising to SEK 151 million versus SEK 69 million forecast by analysts (embracer.com)
  • Cash EBIT recovered dramatically to SEK 47 million from a loss of SEK 99 million year‑on‑year (embracer.com)
  • Strong PC/console segment drove 48% sales growth in the Embracer segment, underscoring operational improvements (embracer.com)
  • Spin‑off into Fellowship Entertainment and Embracer planned, with Fellowship to list in 2027, aligning with improved financial metrics (embracer.com)
  • Company reiterated guidance of at least SEK 1 billion cash EBIT for FY 2026/27, reflecting confidence in its restructuring trajectory (embracer.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Embracer's quarterly profit beat?
Stronger earnings from its PC and console games business led to Embracer's profit surpassing analyst expectations.
How much was Embracer's first-quarter adjusted EBIT?
Embracer reported a first-quarter adjusted EBIT of 151 million Swedish crowns, over double the 69 million expected.
What is Embracer's new key earnings measure?
Embracer's new key earnings measure is cash EBIT, which improved to 47 million crowns from a loss of 99 million a year earlier.
What restructuring steps is Embracer taking?
Embracer is planning to spin off its board game and Coffee Stain businesses and split into two listed companies: Fellowship Entertainment and Embracer.

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