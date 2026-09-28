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UN experts call for halt to Trump policy of migrant deportations to third countries - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN experts call for halt to Trump policy of migrant deportations to third countries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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UN Experts Demand End to Trump’s Third-Country Migrant Deportation Policy

UN Human Rights Experts Challenge US Migrant Deportation Practices

GENEVA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - More than a dozen UN human rights experts have written to the US government urging a halt to policies that they said on Monday were putting migrants at heightened risk of abuse, including torture and persecution, by deporting them to countries other than their own.

Background on Third-Country Agreements

The Trump administration has since last year struck multiple agreements with ​African governments to accept migrants whom it cannot legally return to their home countries. Many of those deported under the so-called third-country arrangements ⁠had previously won protection from US judges, who found they could face abuses if repatriated.

Scale and Impact of Deportations

The experts said that at least 23,000 third-country nationals have already been sent to 29 nations and territories. Rights groups have raised concerns about the risk of abuse in some of those countries such as Equatorial Guinea, where police pulled firearms on migrants, and Central African Republic, which is receiving Iranian deportees.

Risks and Human Rights Violations

"The harms caused by this US Government scheme are no longer hypothetical," the communication said, warning that they were triggering "a cascade of human rights violations." 

"At gravest risk are children, women, persons with disabilities, victims of trafficking, LGBT persons, human rights defenders, stateless persons and other people in extremely vulnerable situations,” the statement said, without documenting individual cases.

US Government Response and Legal Context

The US diplomatic mission to the UN in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington has previously defended the third-country deals as lawful and said deportations are ​carried out in accordance with US immigration law.

US President Donald Trump asked the US Supreme Court this month to allow his administration to continue the policy after lower courts ruled that it was unlawful.

International Reactions and UN Involvement

The UN experts also sent their communication to the governments of 35 countries and territories they said had entered into agreements with Washington to accept deported individuals.

UN experts are commissioned by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council to monitor and document specific human rights crises but are independent of the organisation itself. 

(Reporting by Emma FargeEditing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • UN human rights experts warn that third‑country deportations endanger vulnerable migrants, including those granted protection by US judges, and risk torture or persecution.
  • Since early 2025, over 21,000 individuals have been deported under agreements with more than 30 countries, many in Africa and Latin America, including Mexico, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, and Rwanda.
  • Courts have ruled the policy unlawful due to due‑process violations, while the US continues to defend the agreements, even appealing to the Supreme Court.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Trump policy are UN experts opposing?
UN experts are calling for an end to the US policy of deporting migrants to third countries under agreements with various governments.
Why do UN experts believe migrants are at risk under this deportation policy?
They argue the policy heightens risk of abuse, including torture and persecution, for vulnerable groups deported to unfamiliar third countries.
How many migrants have been impacted by the third-country deportation policy?
According to the article, at least 23,000 third-country nationals have already been deported to 29 nations and territories.
Which groups do UN experts say are most at risk from these deportations?
Children, women, people with disabilities, trafficking victims, LGBT persons, human rights defenders, and stateless people are especially vulnerable.
Has the US government responded to these UN concerns?
The US diplomatic mission did not immediately respond, but Washington has previously defended the legality of the policy.

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