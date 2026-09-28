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Italian court convicts three Egyptians over Regeni murder, acquits fourth - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian court convicts three Egyptians over Regeni murder, acquits fourth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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headlines International Crime

Italian Court Sentences Egyptian Officials for Giulio Regeni's 2016 Murder

Conviction and Sentencing Details

Overview of the Court Decision

ROME, Sept 28 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Monday convicted three Egyptian security officials of involvement in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of student Giulio Regeni, and sentenced them to 10 years in jail.

Acquittal of Fourth Defendant

A fourth Egyptian defendant was acquitted.

Background on Giulio Regeni's Case

Disappearance and Discovery

Regeni, a postgraduate student at Britain's Cambridge University, disappeared in the Egyptian capital on January 25, 2016. His body was found almost a week later, with a post-mortem showing he had been extensively tortured before death.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • The convictions mark the first judicial verdict in the long‑running Regeni saga, a case that has strained Italy‑Egypt diplomatic ties for over a decade (repubblica.it).
  • The accused, four officials from Egyptian security services, were tried in absentia after Egypt failed to cooperate in the proceedings (rainews.it).
  • The fallen Cambridge postgraduate’s death, after a week of torture, triggered international outcry and exposed broader issues of human rights and impunity in Egypt (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted in the Giulio Regeni case?
Three Egyptian security officials were convicted by an Italian court for involvement in Giulio Regeni's kidnapping and murder.
What was the sentence for the convicted officials in the Regeni case?
The three convicted Egyptian officials were each sentenced to 10 years in jail.
What happened to the fourth Egyptian defendant?
The fourth Egyptian official was acquitted by the Italian court.
When did Giulio Regeni disappear and where was he found?
Giulio Regeni disappeared on January 25, 2016, in Cairo and his body was found almost a week later.
What did the post-mortem examination reveal about Giulio Regeni's death?
The post-mortem showed that Regeni had been extensively tortured before his death.

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