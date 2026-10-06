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Rubio says Iceland central to North Atlantic security, open to closer cooperation - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio says Iceland central to North Atlantic security, open to closer cooperation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Rubio Cites Iceland’s Strategic Role, Supports Stronger US-Iceland Cooperation

US-Iceland Security Cooperation and Strategic Importance

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday it was important for the United States and Iceland to continue cooperating on security, describing the Nordic nation as central to the defence of the North Atlantic and Arctic regions as threats grow.

Rubio said Iceland occupied a critical strategic position for Western security and that Washington would be open to exploring closer cooperation, citing concerns about military, economic and infrastructure-related threats in the High North.

Key Statements from Secretary Rubio

Below are quotes from Rubio, who was speaking alongside his Icelandic counterpart, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, during a visit to the country:

On Continued Cooperation

• "It's important that we continue to cooperate and secure your realm the way we are doing and continue to do."

Iceland’s Strategic Location

• "Iceland sits at the center of many of the questions surrounding the security and defence of our shared region."

Growing Threats in the Region

• "Today, those threats are growing."

US Military Presence and Collaboration

• "Iceland has allowed the US military to project power, and collectively working together, using your land, your air, your sea, giving us a critical outpost for monitoring clandestine behaviour and deterring our adversaries."

• "We would be open to having those conversations to see what more we can do together. I know there's interest in doing more together."

Iceland’s Role in US and European Defense

• "Iceland and its location plays a critical role in the defence both of Europe but also of the homeland of the United States because of geography."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • Iceland’s unique position—especially its control over the GIUK (Greenland–Iceland–UK) Gap—makes it vital for NATO and U.S. surveillance and deterrence efforts against potential threats (nato.int).
  • Although the U.S. has not maintained a permanent military presence since 2006, longstanding defense agreements (dating to 1951) and rotational deployments underscore enduring strategic ties (2021-2025.state.gov).
  • Iceland continues to enhance NATO posture and contribute to regional security in the High North, supporting surveillance, radar operations, and cooperative defense planning (nato.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Rubio consider Iceland central to North Atlantic security?
Rubio cites Iceland's strategic location for Western security and its importance to the defense of the North Atlantic and Arctic regions.
What areas of cooperation were discussed by Rubio and Iceland?
Rubio mentioned the US is open to exploring greater cooperation with Iceland in military, economic, and infrastructure issues.
How has Iceland supported US military efforts?
Iceland has provided the US military with a critical outpost for monitoring and deterring adversaries through access to its land, air, and sea.
What threats are increasing in the North Atlantic region?
Rubio cited growing military, economic, and infrastructure-related threats in the High North region.
What role does Iceland play in defending Europe and the US?
Rubio stated Iceland plays a critical role in the defense of Europe and the US homeland due to its geographic position.

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