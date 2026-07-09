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North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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North Korea Moves to Expand Nuclear Forces and Modernize Military Capabilities

North Korea's Strategic Military Developments

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - North Korea has decided on measures to strengthen its nuclear forces "quantitatively and qualitatively" as leader Kim Jong Un called for modernising its military, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

Central Military Commission Meeting Insights

The measures and Kim's remarks came during an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission on Thursday, KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un's Vision for Security and Peace

Kim said North Korea's security and "true peace" could only be guaranteed by building a powerful military capable of controlling all threats, according to the report.

Plans for Military Modernization

The meeting set plans to renew the technical infrastructure of combat systems, expand and strengthen nuclear forces, and standardise, specialise and modernise military bases, KCNA said.

Expansion of Intelligence and Naval Capabilities

Reconnaissance General Bureau's Enhanced Role

It also discussed expanding the role of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea's military intelligence agency, to improve its reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering capabilities, the report added.

Naval Base and Shipyard Upgrades

Transformation of the North Korean Navy

KCNA said the meeting addressed the construction of modern naval bases and upgrades to shipyard capacity, reflecting what it called a major change in the status and role of the navy.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Mark Porter and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Jong Un directed both quantitative and qualitative expansion of nuclear forces, backed by recent new enrichment facilities and increased warhead estimates (now ~60).
  • The Reconnaissance General Bureau is being elevated to bolster intelligence-gathering, reflecting broader military-intel integration.
  • Naval strength is being enhanced via modern shipyard upgrades and new destroyers like the nuclear-armed Choe Hyon, marking a shift toward maritime projection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures has North Korea decided regarding its nuclear forces?
North Korea plans to strengthen its nuclear forces both quantitatively and qualitatively.
Who announced the decision to expand North Korea's nuclear capabilities?
The announcement was made during an enlarged meeting of the Workers' Party's Central Military Commission, led by Kim Jong Un.
What reasons did Kim Jong Un give for expanding North Korea's military?
Kim Jong Un stated that true peace and security can only be guaranteed by building a powerful military capable of handling all threats.
What additional military upgrades were discussed at the meeting?
Plans include renewing combat system infrastructures, a larger role for military intelligence, and upgrades to naval bases and shipyards.
How will the Reconnaissance General Bureau be affected?
The agency's role will be expanded to improve reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

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