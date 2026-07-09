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Airbus workers in Spain strike over working conditions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus workers in Spain strike over working conditions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Airbus Employees Launch Strike Across Spain Over Working Conditions and Pay

Overview of the Airbus Strike in Spain

By Emma Pinedo and Charlie Devereux

Reasons Behind the Strike

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Employees of aircraft maker Airbus have gone on strike across most of Spain until the end of July over what unions describe as deteriorating working conditions.

Workers are protesting over issues including sub-inflation pay rises, tighter attendance monitoring and requirements for office staff to spend more time on site, the Independent Union of Aviation Professionals (SIPA) said in a statement.

Context: Airbus Delivery Targets and Previous Protests

Airbus, which is under pressure to meet its annual ⁠delivery target of 870 jets while grappling with supply-chain constraints, already faced stoppages and protests in France last month after reducing the number of days white-collar staff could work remotely.

Union Involvement and Escalation

Spread of the Strike

The strike, called by SIPA on July 1, initially gained support at Airbus's Getafe plant near Madrid before spreading to other sites and attracting backing from additional unions, a union leader said.

CCOO's Position and Potential Future Action

CCOO, Airbus's largest union in Spain, has not joined the action but said on Facebook it would call an indefinite strike from September 7 if its demands were not met.

Potential Impact on Airbus Operations

"If no agreement is reached, delivery schedules will be seriously affected by the strike and the industrial action taking place during the final four months of the year at all Airbus Spain sites," CCOO said.

Airbus Operations in Spain

Airbus employs more than 14,000 people in Spain across eight sites in Madrid, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia, where it produces military transport planes and parts for commercial aircraft and satellites. Getafe is the company's third-largest site worldwide, according to Airbus's website.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Charlie Devereux. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Strike began July 1 at Getafe and expanded nationally under SIPA, now supported by CGT and UGT, targeting issues like reduced telework, low pay rises, and loss of benefits (cadenaser.com)
  • Workers demand pay rises tied to inflation (IPC), restoration of benefits such as sick‑leave supplement, free canteen, and telework days, amidst Airbus’s record profits (cadenaser.com)
  • CCOO, the largest union, hasn’t joined yet but warns of an indefinite strike from September 7 if demands go unmet; disruption could affect delivery schedules during final four months of year (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Airbus workers in Spain striking?
Workers are protesting deteriorating conditions, including sub-inflation pay increases, stricter attendance, and reduced remote work.
How long will the Airbus strike in Spain last?
The strike will continue across most of Spain until the end of July.
Which Airbus sites in Spain are affected by the strike?
The strike has spread to several Airbus sites including the Getafe plant near Madrid and other locations in Madrid, Castile-La Mancha, and Andalusia.
Is the largest Airbus union in Spain participating in the strike?
CCOO, the biggest Airbus union in Spain, has not joined but may call an indefinite strike from September 7 if demands are unmet.
What impact could the strike have on Airbus operations?
If unresolved, the strike could affect delivery schedules and industrial action may continue into the final four months of 2024.

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