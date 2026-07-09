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Spain's High Court orders BBVA to stand trial in spying case - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's High Court orders BBVA to stand trial in spying case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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BBVA and Ex-Chairman to Stand Trial in Spain Over Espionage Case

Overview of the BBVA Espionage Case

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court on Thursday ordered the country's second-largest bank BBVA and its former chairman, Francisco Gonzalez, to stand trial for alleged bribery and disclosure of company secrets following a corporate espionage probe.

Background and Scope of the Investigation

The case is part of a wider inquiry into several companies' hiring of a private investigation agency run by former police commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo to carry out various allegedly illegal assignments between 2004 and 2016.

BBVA's Response and Board Involvement

BBVA declined to comment. None of the bank's current board are involved in the probe.

Prosecutor's Demands and Legal Implications

Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor has called for the bank to be fined €181.8 million ($208 million) for its role in the spying case and requested a jail sentence of up to 173 years for Gonzalez. However, according to the Spanish criminal code, the maximum time he could serve is limited to 15 years, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.

Impact on Spanish Corporate Sector

The case has roiled Spain's corporate sector since 2019 and caused some reputational damage, but with no clear impact on businesses.

Significance of the Trial

It is the first time that former leading corporate executives have had to stand trial in the case. Gonzalez was BBVA chairman at the time the bank hired the agency. He resigned as honorary chairman in March 2019 to prevent any harm to the bank's reputation. He has denied wrongdoing.

BBVA's Internal Findings

BBVA previously confirmed it hired the agency but said it had found no evidence of spying. In its 2025 annual report, BBVA said that the actions under investigation do not imply criminal liability for the bank.

Other Companies and Individuals Implicated

Leading executives of Iberdrola, Repsol and CaixaBank were also investigated at some point by the High Court but their cases were dropped.

Villarejo's Acquittal and Related Outcomes

Last year, Villarejo was acquitted for the work he carried out for Repsol and CaixaBank aimed at garnering information on the former president of Sacyr Vallehermoso, Luis del Rivero, between 2011 and 2012. Former second-tier executives from CaixaBank and Repsol were also acquitted.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jesús Aguado; editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • A National High Court judge has ordered BBVA as a legal entity, Gonzalez and 14 others—including ex‑executives and Villarejo—to stand trial on charges of bribery and illegal disclosure of secrets involving over €10 million in payments for espionage services (elpais.com).
  • This is the only case among major Spanish listed firms—others like Repsol, Iberdrola and CaixaBank avoided trial due to effective compliance systems or lack of direct executive involvement (elpais.com).
  • Anti-corruption prosecutors have requested a €181.1 million fine for BBVA and prison terms totaling 173 years for Francisco González, though maximum sentencing under Spanish criminal law is capped at 15 years (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is BBVA standing trial in Spain?
BBVA is ordered to stand trial for alleged bribery and disclosure of company secrets as part of a corporate espionage probe.
Who else is involved in the BBVA spying case?
BBVA's former chairman Francisco Gonzalez and the private investigation agency run by ex-commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo are involved.
What penalties are being sought for BBVA and its former chairman?
Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor seeks a €181.8 million fine for BBVA and up to 173 years in jail for Gonzalez, though the maximum he could serve is 15 years.
Were other companies or executives investigated?
Yes, executives from Iberdrola, Repsol, and CaixaBank were investigated but their cases were dropped or resulted in acquittals.

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