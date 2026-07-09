Aruba Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio with Three New Hydroelectric Plants in Italy
Aruba's Strategic Investment in Renewable Energy
Acquisition of Hydroelectric Power Plants
MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - Cloud and data centre operator Aruba has acquired three hydroelectric power plants in northern Italy, boosting its renewable energy generation capacity.
The purchase is part of the company's broader strategy of directly owning and operating renewable energy assets rather than sourcing green power exclusively through market purchases.
Operational Details and Capacity
- The company said the three new hydroelectric plants were already operational and generated around 10 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity annually.
- Following the acquisition, Aruba's hydro portfolio rises to 11 plants with total annual renewable generation exceeding 60 GWh, equivalent to the electricity consumption of more than 22,000 households.
- Aruba's total hydroelectric capacity is about 11.6 megawatt.
Expansion into Solar Energy
The company has also installed solar panels on its data centres in Rome and near the city of Bergamo, in northern Italy.
(Reporting by Francesca LandiniEditing by Keith Weir)