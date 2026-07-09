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Finance

Data centre operator Aruba buys three hydro plants in Italy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Aruba Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio with Three New Hydroelectric Plants in Italy

Aruba's Strategic Investment in Renewable Energy

Acquisition of Hydroelectric Power Plants

MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - Cloud and data centre operator Aruba has acquired three hydroelectric power plants in northern Italy, boosting its renewable energy generation capacity.

The purchase is part of the company's broader strategy of directly owning and operating renewable energy assets rather than sourcing green power exclusively through market purchases.

Operational Details and Capacity

  • The company said the three new hydroelectric plants were already operational and generated around 10 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity annually.
  • Following the acquisition, Aruba's hydro portfolio rises to 11 plants with total annual renewable generation exceeding 60 GWh, equivalent to the electricity consumption of more than 22,000 households.
  • Aruba's total hydroelectric capacity is about 11.6 megawatt.
Expansion into Solar Energy

The company has also installed solar panels on its data centres in Rome and near the city of Bergamo, in northern Italy.

(Reporting by Francesca LandiniEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition marks a shift from relying on market‐purchased green power to owning renewable assets directly, increasing energy independence and sustainability.
  • Aruba now operates 11 hydroelectric plants with about 11.6 MW of capacity, producing over 60 GWh annually—surpassing prior capacity of ~9.2 MW and ~50 GWh. (arubacloud.com)
  • This builds on existing green infrastructure—Aruba already runs hydro plants across northern Italy and deploys photovoltaic systems at its Rome and Bergamo data centres, aligning with its eco‑friendly, ‘green‑by‑design’ strategy. (datacenter.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Aruba recently acquired in Italy?
Aruba has acquired three operational hydroelectric power plants in northern Italy.
How much renewable electricity will the new hydro plants generate?
The three new plants will generate around 10 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity annually.
What is Aruba's new total hydroelectric generation capacity?
After the acquisition, Aruba's hydro portfolio consists of 11 plants with an annual renewable generation exceeding 60 GWh.
How does Aruba's renewable strategy differ from market purchases?
Aruba focuses on directly owning and operating renewable assets instead of only sourcing green power from the market.
Where has Aruba installed solar panels in Italy?
Aruba has installed solar panels on its data centres in Rome and near Bergamo.

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