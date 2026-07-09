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AI selloff drives quant funds' worst performance since August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI selloff drives quant funds' worst performance since August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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AI Selloff Causes Quant Funds to Face Worst Performance Since August

By Nell Mackenzie and Amanda Cooper

Quant Funds Struggle Amid Volatile Markets

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Some hedge fund managers have in recent weeks posted their worst trading results in almost a year, as many got caught in crowded trades amid highly volatile markets, according to Goldman Sachs.

Systematic Managers and Year-to-Date Returns

Goldman said in a note dated Wednesday that systematic managers — sometimes called quant funds — that use algorithms to trade market trends, have given back a quarter of their year-to-date returns. Returns for this group of traders are now up 10.8% for the year, down from a return of 14.4% on June 22. 

Losses from Crowded Market Bets

Losses came from bets against some of the biggest and most crowded parts of the market right now — U.S. equities, Asian developed-market stocks and, to a lesser extent, Europe, the note said.

Volatility in Chipmaker Shares and Leverage in Korean Markets

Huge volatility in shares of chipmakers had made for a tricky trading environment anyway in late June and into early July. But hefty levels of leverage among retail investors in Korean markets in particular amplified a lot of the share-price moves.  

Quant Funds' Market Share and Regulatory Concerns

Quant funds made up roughly 10% of the largest hedge funds in 2025, according to data from S&P Global. 

Regulators, including those at the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the Bank for International Settlements, have been warning for some time about lofty valuations, particularly in the tech sector where shares in companies like Micron Technology, Intel or Marvell Technology have risen by around 200% in 2026 alone.

And they've voiced concern over how the growing role hedge funds play in financial markets adds to volatility and risk.

Stockpicking Funds and the AI Trade Exit

Goldman said fundamental managers, or stockpicking funds, were down 2.2% in the same period, having been caught up in crowded tech sector trades. But this group, it said, was still up 15.5% this year.

These stockpickers have "aggressively" fled trades related to AI, most of which had previously driven winning trading positions, Goldman said. 

This mass exit has brought hedge fund leverage to its lowest levels of the last year, a sign of the scale of their trading activity.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Quant funds’ year‑to‑date return fell from 14.4% on June 22 to 10.8% as of early July, per Goldman Sachs
  • Performance deterioration resulted primarily from crowded trades in U.S., Asian developed, and European equities, especially amid chip stock volatility
  • Stockpicker funds lost 2.2% over the same period but remain up 15.5% YTD, with many aggressively exiting AI‑related positions

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused recent losses for quant funds?
Recent losses for quant funds were driven by an AI selloff and highly volatile markets, particularly due to crowded trades in tech, U.S., and Asian equities.
How much have quant funds' year-to-date returns fallen?
Quant funds' year-to-date returns fell from 14.4% on June 22 to 10.8%, giving back roughly a quarter of their gains.
What role did leverage play in recent market volatility?
High leverage among retail investors, especially in Korean markets, amplified share price moves and increased market volatility.
Why are regulators concerned about the hedge fund sector?
Regulators are concerned about high tech sector valuations and the growing influence of hedge funds, which could add to financial market volatility and risk.
How did fundamental managers fare compared to quant funds?
Fundamental managers, or stockpicking funds, also saw losses but remained up 15.5% year-to-date after exiting AI-related trades.

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