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German investigators link misplaced pin to Boeing 787 incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German investigators link misplaced pin to Boeing 787 incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Investigators Identify Cause of Boeing 787 Nose Gear Collapse in Frankfurt

Details of the Boeing 787 Nose Gear Incident

Summary of the Incident

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - German aviation accident investigators said on Thursday that a misplaced locking pin was involved in the nose gear collapse of a Boeing 787 at a gate at Frankfurt airport last month.

Key Findings from the Investigation

  • A locking pin had not been inserted in the nose gear before the collapse that left several staff members injured.
  • The device was instead found in a storage box in the aircraft's forward hold, said the BFU federal aviation accident investigation bureau in an interim report.
Timeline and Circumstances of the Event
  • The Lufthansa Boeing B787-9 jetliner was being prepared for a long-haul flight to Los Angeles at a terminal parking stand on June 4 when its nose gear collapsed.
  • According to the report, there were 28 people inside the aircraft, including technicians, crew members and ground staff, when the nose landing gear unexpectedly retracted.
  • Six other individuals outside were directly involved.

Ongoing Investigation and Next Steps

The investigation is not yet complete, and an analysis, including a determination of the causes, will only be provided in the final report, expected in about a year.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Interim BFU report confirms a locking pin wasn’t inserted and was located in the storage box in the forward hold, causing the gear to collapse mid‑preparation for a flight to Los Angeles (reddit.com)
  • Several crew and ground staff inside and outside the aircraft were injured; the incident occurred on June 4, and the interim report is out July 9, with final report expected in about a year (marketscreener.com)
  • Similar past incidents—e.g., a 2021 Heathrow nose‑gear retraction—highlight recurring risk due to the design of the locking‑pin assembly, where two closely spaced holes can lead to errors (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Boeing 787 nose gear collapse at Frankfurt airport?
A misplaced locking pin, which was not inserted in the nose gear but found in storage, was involved in the incident.
Were there any injuries in the Boeing 787 incident?
Yes, several staff members were injured when the nose gear collapsed.
How many people were inside the aircraft during the nose gear collapse?
There were 28 people inside the aircraft, including technicians, crew, and ground staff, at the time of the incident.
Has the investigation into the Boeing 787 incident been completed?
No, the investigation is ongoing, and the final report is expected in about a year.

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