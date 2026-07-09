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EU lawmakers back reinstating interim rules to allow Big Tech to tackle child pornography - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU lawmakers back reinstating interim rules to allow Big Tech to tackle child pornography

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Regulation Technology Policy

EU Lawmakers Approve Interim Rules for Big Tech on Child Abuse Content

By Foo Yun Chee

EU Lawmakers Back Temporary Measures on Online Child Abuse Content

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - EU lawmakers backed a proposal on Thursday to reinstate temporary rules to allow Google, Meta Platforms and other online platforms to detect and remove online child sexual abuse materials.

Exemptions for Encrypted Communications

However, they also voted to exempt end-to-end encrypted communications such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, underscoring concerns about mass scanning that could lead to privacy breaches.

Debate: Online Safety vs. Privacy

The issue pits advocates ​of online safety ​measures against ⁠privacy activists worried about surveillance.

Stalemate Over Permanent Rules

Lawmakers and countries on both sides of the divide failed to agree on permanent rules last month following a dispute on the scope of detection.

Background and Temporary Rules

The temporary rules, in place from 2021 to April this year, exempted online platforms from strict online privacy rules and had aimed to give EU countries and lawmakers time to agree on a permanent solution to tackle online child pornography.

Concerns from Lawmakers

Lawmaker Marketa Gregorova from the Pirate Party voiced her concerns about reinstating the interim rules.

Encryption Protections

"Protecting encryption was one of our priorities, and I am therefore glad that we managed to secure an absolute majority for an amendment that at least preserves encryption," she said.

Mass Scanning Provisions

"At the same time, however, voluntary mass scanning unfortunately passed."

Next Steps and Industry Response

EU countries have three months to decide whether to back the European Parliament's changes to their proposal. 

Slow Progress on Permanent Legislation

The European Commission had proposed a draft rule on child sexual abuse material in 2022, but progress to agree the law has been slow as both sides have criticised it.  

Big Tech Lobbying Efforts

Big Tech has lobbied against any requirement for messaging services, ⁠app ​stores and internet access providers to ​report and remove known and new images and videos, as well as cases ​of grooming.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU Council and Parliament agreed to restore interim CSAM detection rules, bridging the gap until a long-term regulation is in place; previous rules expired on April 3, 2026, and the new extension would last until 2028. (consilium.europa.eu)
  • End-to-end encrypted communications—such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal—remain protected and exempt from scanning, reflecting the Parliament’s insistence on preserving encryption. (europarl.europa.eu)
  • The vote underscores the ongoing clash between online child safety efforts and digital privacy concerns, with lawmakers balancing voluntary platform scanning and surveillance fears. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What temporary rules did EU lawmakers approve for Big Tech?
EU lawmakers backed the reinstatement of interim rules allowing Big Tech platforms to detect and remove child sexual abuse materials online.
Are encrypted messages affected by the EU's new proposal?
No, end-to-end encrypted communications like WhatsApp and Signal are exempt from the interim rules due to privacy concerns.
Why were the interim rules originally introduced?
The temporary rules were meant to give EU lawmakers time to agree on a permanent solution to tackle online child pornography.
What happens next after the EU Parliament vote?
EU countries have three months to decide whether to adopt the European Parliament's amendments to the proposal.
How has Big Tech responded to the proposed regulations?
Big Tech firms have lobbied against requirements to report and remove child abuse content from messaging services and app stores.

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