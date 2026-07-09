Bank of England’s Huw Pill Indicates Interest Rate Increase Likely Soon

Bank of England’s Stance on Interest Rates

Huw Pill’s Comments on Inflation and Rate Hikes

July 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said interest rates will need to rise to keep inflation pressure in check.

Outlook for the Coming Year

Asked on BBC's "Walescast" programme on Thursday if rates would need to rise in the coming year, Pill said: "The short answer is yes.

Concerns About Economic Overheating

"I am concerned that we've been running the economy a little bit hotter than the supply side," Pill said.

Recent Monetary Policy Committee Actions

Pill was one of two members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee who voted to raise interest rates from 3.75% last month. The next decision is due on July 30.

Upcoming Policy Decisions

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Porter)