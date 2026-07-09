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Fuel markets flash supply crunch despite calmer oil prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fuel markets flash supply crunch despite calmer oil prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Fuel Markets Signal Supply Crunch Despite Stable Crude Oil Prices

By Robert Harvey and Ahmad Ghaddar

Fuel Market Dynamics and Global Supply Concerns

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Gasoline and diesel markets are signalling a fuel supply crunch despite relatively subdued crude oil prices, suggesting the energy shock from the Iran war may be far from over.

Impact of Geopolitical Events on Energy Prices

Energy prices surged after the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which carried about a fifth of global oil supplies before the conflict.

But while crude prices fell sharply after last month's ceasefire deal — and have risen relatively modestly on bursts of renewed fighting since — fuel prices have remained elevated.

Inflationary Pressures and Central Bank Concerns

That suggests the inflationary pressures weighing on industry and consumers, and worrying central banks, is set to continue, even if flows through the Strait of Hormuz have improved.

Refining Capacity and Market Margins

Pressure on fuel markets intensified this week after Russia banned diesel exports as Ukrainian attacks battered its refining infrastructure and raised the risk of domestic shortages.

The gap between fuel and crude prices — a proxy for refinery profit margins — has widened sharply even as refiners in Europe and the U.S. struggle to absorb a glut of crude oil from emergency stock releases and from the Middle East during the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Global Refining Constraints

"There's just not enough refining capacity left globally to deal with all this," Sparta Commodities analyst Neil Crosby said, adding high fuel prices could soon curb consumer demand.

Record High Margins in Europe and the U.S.

European diesel refining margins hit a record high of over $60 a barrel on Wednesday, after Russia announced the diesel export ban. European gasoline traded at a premium of about $41 a barrel to crude this week, its highest since summer 2022 during the peak disruption from the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the U.S., the prompt Nymex 3-2-1 crack spread contract, a proxy for refinery profitability, hit a record high of $64.58 a barrel on July 8.

Russian Diesel Exports and Global Supply Shifts

Declining Russian Diesel and Gasoil Exports

RUSSIAN DIESEL EXPORTS ALREADY DOWN

Russian diesel and gasoil exports were already declining before the latest Ukrainian attacks, falling to a record low of about 400,000 barrels per day, according to Kpler data, and dropping to less than half that level so far in July.

Asian Market Reactions

Asian diesel margins have risen to around a one-month high as traders anticipate tighter supplies in Western markets, even though Asia remains relatively well supplied.

Shifts in Global Trade Flows

Natalia Losada of Energy Aspects said Russia's export ban would force major buyers including Brazil, Turkey and countries in North and West Africa to seek replacement cargoes from the U.S., the Middle East and India, potentially leaving Europe competing for fewer available supplies.

A diesel supply crunch would come at an awkward time for farmers across the Northern Hemisphere, who face higher fuel bills ahead of the autumn harvest season.

Low Inventory Levels and Market Vulnerabilities

LOW INVENTORY LEVELS

Gasoline Margins and Seasonal Demand

Gasoline profit margins have also climbed to fresh highs after showing signs of tightness heading into the Northern Hemisphere's peak summer driving season.

U.S. gasoline stocks were at their lowest for early July since 2021 in the week to July 3, according to Energy Information Administration data.

Asian Inventories and Price Support

In Asia, low inventories have helped support prices despite expectations of higher Chinese fuel exports.

OECD Inventory Trends and Global Risks

Overall OECD oil product inventories remain below their 2015-2019 average despite recovering from spring lows, highlighting limited buffers in global fuel markets and leaving them vulnerable to further supply disruptions.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Robert Harvey, Trixie Yapp and Mohi Narayan. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Diesel refining margins in Europe surged past $60/bbl—near all‑time highs—as Russia ceases exports amid Ukrainian refinery attacks.
  • U.S. gasoline inventories dropped sharply this week to their lowest early‑July level since 2021, while OECD refined product stocks remain markedly below 2015‑19 averages.
  • Despite crude price relief after Iran ceasefire, fuel price inflation persists due to refining capacity constraints and prolonged supply chain stress.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are gasoline and diesel prices still high despite calmer crude oil prices?
Elevated fuel prices are due to tight refining capacity and supply disruptions, even as crude oil prices remain relatively subdued after the Iran ceasefire.
How has the war on Iran affected global fuel markets?
The conflict led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting about a fifth of oil supplies and escalating energy prices despite later improvements.
What impact did Russia's diesel export ban have?
Russia's diesel export ban led to record high refining margins in Europe and has forced buyers to seek alternative suppliers, tightening global diesel supply.
Are fuel inventories low worldwide?
Yes, OECD oil product inventories are below average and U.S. gasoline stocks are at their lowest since 2021 for early July, creating vulnerability to supply shocks.
Which regions are now competing for diesel supplies due to recent events?
Europe, Brazil, Turkey, North and West Africa are all seeking replacement diesel cargoes, largely from the U.S., Middle East, and India amid Russia's export restrictions.

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