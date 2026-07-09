Italy Fines Character.AI €158,000 for Privacy and Age-Verification Failures

Italian Data Protection Authority Penalizes U.S. AI Platform

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Italy's data protection authority fined Character Technologies, the U.S.-based owner of generative AI platform Character.AI, €158,000 ($180,500) for breaches of data protection rules, it said on Thursday in a statement.

Background on Character.AI and User Demographics

The service allows users, including minors, to chat with AI-generated virtual characters.

Details of Privacy Violations

Inadequate User Information

• The regulator found several privacy violations, including shortcomings in information provided to users about the processing of their personal data.

Concerns for Minors and Age Verification

• The authority also raised concerns about safeguards for minors and the effectiveness of age-verification procedures, saying further protections were needed beyond those already in place.

Company Response

• Character Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regulatory Actions and Broader Context

Late Compliance with EU Requirements

• The authority, known as Garante, also said the company was late in conducting a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) and appointing an EU representative.

Garante’s Proactive Stance on AI

Previous Actions Against AI Platforms

• The Garante has been one of the most proactive regulators in Europe on AI. In 2023, it briefly banned the use of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot over age-check and data collection issues.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)