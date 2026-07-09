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Finance

Italy privacy watchdog fines Character.AI owner over age-check failures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Italy Fines Character.AI €158,000 for Privacy and Age-Verification Failures

Italian Data Protection Authority Penalizes U.S. AI Platform

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Italy's data protection authority fined Character Technologies, the U.S.-based owner of generative AI platform Character.AI, €158,000 ($180,500) for breaches of data protection rules, it said on Thursday in a statement. 

Background on Character.AI and User Demographics

The service allows users, including minors, to chat with AI-generated virtual characters.

Details of Privacy Violations

Inadequate User Information

• The regulator found several privacy violations, including shortcomings in information provided to users about the processing of their personal data.

Concerns for Minors and Age Verification

• The authority also raised concerns about safeguards for minors and the effectiveness of age-verification procedures, saying further protections were needed beyond those already in place.

Company Response

• Character Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regulatory Actions and Broader Context

Late Compliance with EU Requirements

• The authority, known as Garante, also said the company was late in conducting a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) and appointing an EU representative.

Garante’s Proactive Stance on AI

Previous Actions Against AI Platforms

• The Garante has been one of the most proactive regulators in Europe on AI. In 2023, it briefly banned the use of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot over age-check and data collection issues.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • The fine highlights Garante’s growing scrutiny of AI platforms, building on past actions like the OpenAI ChatGPT probe and Replika sanction (€5 million).
  • Character.AI had already announced plans to restrict minors and implement age-verification, but Italy’s regulator deemed measures insufficient.
  • Garante’s active enforcement signals increasing pressure on AI firms to strengthen transparency, child safety and GDPR compliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy's privacy watchdog fine Character.AI?
The authority fined Character.AI for breaches of data protection, notably insufficient age-verification and lack of proper data handling procedures.
How much was Character.AI fined by the Italian authority?
Character.AI was fined €158,000 ($180,500) for violations related to personal data protection and privacy safeguards.
What privacy violations did Character.AI commit?
Violations included inadequate information to users, poor safeguards for minors, delayed Data Protection Impact Assessment, and late appointment of an EU representative.
What role does Garante play in AI regulation in Europe?
Garante is one of the most proactive data protection authorities in Europe, previously banning ChatGPT over similar age and data collection concerns.
Did Character.AI respond to the Italian regulator’s fine?
Character Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the fine.

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