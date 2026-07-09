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Zelenskiy: licenses for Patriot agreed with US at political level, interceptors to be delivered - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy: licenses for Patriot agreed with US at political level, interceptors to be delivered

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Ukraine Secures Patriot Missile Licenses, Interceptors from US in Political Agreement

Ukraine and US Reach Political Agreement on Patriot Missile Production

KYIV, July 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine and the United States have reached a political agreement on licences  for production of PAC-3 Patriot interceptors, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, adding that key supplies of the missiles were to arrive in the next few days.

The Patriot System and Its Strategic Importance

The Patriot is a U.S.-made air defense system. Its PAC-3 interceptor - short for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 - is one of the few Western weapons capable of shooting down the ballistic missiles Russia has increasingly fired at Ukrainian cities. 

Details of the Political Agreement

Zelenskiy, speaking to reporters after returning from a NATO summit and talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Turkey, also said talks were proceeding with the United States on a "drone deal" or joint drone production.

Expected Delivery and Implementation

"I believe this was a productive summit for Ukraine. In the coming days, we’ll receive a package from the United States, and there were also some separate agreements," Zelenskiy said, referring to securing the PAC-3 interceptors.

"We resolved this issue politically," he said of producing Patriot missiles for Ukraine. "It's now very important that our technical teams, all our representatives from different ministries, representatives of the executive branch, start working on this without delay, so that we can get licences very quickly and start production in Ukraine as soon as possible."

Ukraine's Ongoing Need for Advanced Air Defense

Zelenskiy has long pleaded for faster supplies of interceptors capable of bringing down Russian ballistic missiles, a need accentuated by recent assaults on the Ukrainian capital and other cities.

Additional Defense Cooperation: Drones and European Partnerships

Progress on US-Ukraine Drone Collaboration

Zelenskiy said no drone deal had yet been signed with Washington, "but there are some documents that have already been signed so that the American side can get from Ukraine various types, different, different kinds that the United States is interested in for testing. And they’re getting them from us."

He said these included "both aerial drones and marine drones, as well as other technological things".

European Anti-Missile System Initiatives

He also said discussions would proceed with Ukraine's European allies on developing a separate anti-missile system with a meeting planned for France in the near future.

Diplomatic Relations and Future Outlook

Improved Relations with the United States

The Ukrainian president has improved his relations with Trump through a series of meetings after an encounter last year in the Oval Office descended into a shouting match.

Zelenskiy told reporters Trump was now "positive about Ukraine".

Continued Diplomatic Engagement

"We definitely discussed a great many different things, we need to follow up, prepare for diplomacy, and there are a few other things, but all of this is the right direction," he said. "During the meeting he was very constructive."

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by William Maclean, Ron Popeski and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • A political-level agreement has been struck allowing Ukraine to obtain a license to produce PAC‑3 Patriot interceptors domestically, enhancing its air defense capacity amid urgent Russian ballistic strikes (apnews.com).
  • Ukraine will receive a new shipment of Patriot missiles in the coming days to meet immediate defensive needs (apnews.com).
  • While no drone production deal has been finalized with the U.S., agreements are underway for the U.S. to receive various Ukrainian aerial and maritime drones for testing, and Ukraine continues securing drone partnerships with European allies (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement did Ukraine and the US reach regarding Patriot missiles?
Ukraine and the US agreed politically on licenses for the production of PAC-3 Patriot interceptors, enabling faster supplies and local production.
What is the significance of the PAC-3 interceptor for Ukraine?
The PAC-3 interceptor is a US-made missile capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, providing vital defense against increasing Russian attacks.
When will the Patriot interceptors be delivered to Ukraine?
Key supplies of Patriot interceptors are expected to arrive in Ukraine within the next few days following the agreement.
Is there a drone production deal between Ukraine and the US?
Talks on a joint drone production deal are ongoing, with some documents signed for US testing of various Ukrainian drones, but a final deal is pending.
Are there discussions on anti-missile systems with other countries?
Yes, Ukraine is planning discussions with European allies, including a meeting in France, on developing a separate anti-missile system.

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