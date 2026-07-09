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Cricket-Formidable England seal first-ever T20 series win over India - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Formidable England seal first-ever T20 series win over India

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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England Dominates in Bristol to Clinch First-Ever T20 Series Win Over India

England Secures Historic T20 Series Victory

England's Commanding Performance

BRISTOL, England, July 9 (Reuters) - England cruised to their first-ever T20 series victory over India with 37 balls to spare as the tourists fell to a record fifth consecutive loss in completed 20-over matches.

After the hosts were set 159 to win, Phil Salt and Harry Brook enjoyed an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 146 off 70 balls as England reached their target in 13.5 overs.

Captain Brook scored 79 from 35 balls, while Salt struck 59 from 42 after failing to score off his first nine balls.

Salt celebrated with Brook after hitting Arshdeep Singh out to point for the winning run in the fourth T20.

England have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after comfortably winning the last three games, including Tuesday's 125-run win at Trent Bridge, with the first match at Chester-le-Street having been washed out.

India's Struggles Continue

Pressure on Captain Shreyas Iyer

India's captain Shreyas Iyer, who took over as T20 skipper in June, is under increasing pressure after the run of losses following two shock defeats by Ireland before this series.

Shreyas Iyer's Lone Resistance

Shreyas himself put in a fine display, having chosen to bat, with an unbeaten 80 from 49 balls batting at four, but the rest of his team failed to shine as the tourists finished on 158-7.

Key Moments in India's Innings

India's 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the first to lose his wicket as he hit Jofra Archer to Sam Curran for 15.

Shivam Dube was the only batter other than 31-year-old Shreyas to make any impression. He was out for 22 off 23 balls in a 53-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shreyas.

He struck a Will Jacks delivery to Tom Banton at long-on.

Archer (2-20) finished off the India innings by kicking the ball onto the stumps to claim the wicket of Axar Patel as the batter got there too late from the non-striker's end.

"This is the transition phase and we will be making a lot of mistakes," Shreyas said. "Again, it was a disappointing one."

Looking Ahead: England Eyes Top T20I Ranking

England will replace the world champions as the top-ranked T20I side with a clean sweep on Saturday in Southampton, where struggling India will look to avoid being without a win in a five-match 20-over series for the first time.

"It would be pretty cool for us to be world number one, to be honest," Brook said.

"That is definitely an aim. If we keep doing what we have been doing and stick to our guns, hopefully we will come out 4-0."

England have now won 19 out of 22 completed T20Is since Brook took over as captain last year.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • England achieved their inaugural T20 series triumph over India, leading 3‑0 in the 5‑match set
  • Phil Salt and Harry Brook’s explosive unbeaten 146‑run stand turned the game in just 13.5 overs
  • India’s struggles deepen under Shreyas Iyer, marking a T20I winless run of five including a record defeating margin
  • Despite the series drubbing, India remain ICC’s top‑ranked T20I side, though England are closing the gap

Frequently Asked Questions

How did England secure their first-ever T20 series win over India?
England chased down India's target in 13.5 overs with a 146-run partnership between Phil Salt and Harry Brook, sealing an unassailable 3-0 lead.
Who were the key performers for England in the T20 series?
Harry Brook scored 79 off 35 balls and Phil Salt added 59, both leading the chase to secure England's series win.
Why is India's captain Shreyas Iyer under pressure?
Shreyas Iyer is under pressure following India's fifth consecutive completed T20I loss and failing to end a losing streak after taking over as captain.
What is the significance of England's win in the context of T20 rankings?
A clean sweep would make England the top-ranked T20I side, replacing world champions India if they win the final match.
Where was the decisive fourth T20 match held?
The decisive fourth T20 match was played in Bristol, England.

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