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French central bank revises growth forecast higher despite heatwave disruption - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French central bank revises growth forecast higher despite heatwave disruption

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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French Central Bank Upgrades Growth Forecast Amidst Heatwave Challenges

Bank of France Revises Economic Outlook and Analyzes Sector Performance

Economic Growth Strengthens in Second Quarter

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - French economic growth strengthened in the second quarter as activity increased in June across industry and rebounded in services and construction, the Bank of France said on Thursday, revising its outlook up.

Impact of Heatwave on Business Operations

After a weak month in May marked by several public holidays, firms largely managed to sustain activity in June despite a record heatwave late in the month by changing working hours to avoid the hottest parts of the day. 

While the extreme temperatures slowed some construction projects and prompted changes to factory schedules, businesses generally avoided significant disruptions, the central bank said.

Service Sector and Consumer Behavior

Some in the service sector managed to benefit from the heatwave, with hotel demand boosted by customers seeking air-conditioned rooms. Orders for cooling systems also increased.

Revised Growth Estimates and Sector Contributions

The euro zone's second-biggest economy likely grew 0.2% in the second quarter after contracting 0.1% in the previous three months, the Bank of France said, revising its estimate up from a flat reading previously.

The upgrade was based mainly on services, including stronger consumer services, information and communication, hospitality and transport. Manufacturing was also a source of support, but construction was expected to decline again over the quarter, the bank said.

Business Sentiment and Manufacturing Orders

The central bank's monthly business sentiment survey of 8,500 firms found activity strengthened in industry in June and rebounded in services and construction. 

Orders in manufacturing were overall around normal levels and an uncertainty indicator eased back to its level before the Iran war began at the end of February.

Ongoing Concerns and Future Outlook

Companies cited international tensions and input costs as concerns, although supply chain difficulties and pressure from raw material and energy prices have eased compared with peaks earlier this year.

Business leaders expect activity to continue growing in July versus June, albeit at a more moderate pace in industry and services and only slightly in construction.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Bank of France revised Q2 GDP growth to ~0.2% after —0.1% in Q1, driven by services, information‑tech and manufacturing rebound; construction still weak.
  • Businesses adapted to late‑June record heatwave with flexible schedules, boosting hotel stays and air‑conditioning orders, limiting disruption.
  • Despite the heat, uncertainty eased and industrial orders normalized; companies expect continued growth in July, though at a moderate pace.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the heatwave affect the French economy in Q2?
The heatwave slowed some construction projects and caused changes in factory schedules, but companies avoided significant disruptions by adjusting working hours.
What sector contributed most to France's Q2 growth revision?
The services sector, including consumer services, hospitality, and information and communication, contributed most to the upgraded growth outlook.
What growth rate did the Bank of France estimate for Q2?
The Bank of France estimated a 0.2% economic growth in Q2, a revision from a previous flat outlook.
Did business activity in France recover across all sectors in June?
Yes, business activity strengthened in industry and rebounded in both services and construction sectors in June.
What future economic outlook did French business leaders express?
Business leaders expect continued growth in July, but at a more moderate pace in industry and services, and only slight growth in construction.

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