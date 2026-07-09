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Global M&A activity on track to eclipse 2021 deal boom, Morgan Stanley says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global M&A activity on track to eclipse 2021 deal boom, Morgan Stanley says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Morgan Stanley Predicts Record-Breaking Global M&A Activity by 2026

Global Mergers and Acquisitions Outlook

By Manya Saini

July 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley expects global mergers and acquisitions activity to hit a record $6.4 trillion in 2026, overshadowing the levels seen in 2021 as buoyant equity markets and renewed corporate confidence set off a flurry of transactions.

The projection points to a broad-based revival in global dealmaking after years of high interest rates and market volatility kept executives on the sidelines.

Market Sentiment and Influencing Factors

Although the Middle East conflict and fears of AI-driven disruption weighed on sentiment earlier this year, Wall Street appears to have largely brushed aside those worries.

Recent Trends in Deal Activity

Morgan Stanley said momentum picked up in the second quarter, with announced deals surging more than 64% from a year earlier, led by software, utilities, energy and healthcare. Deal completions climbed more than 33%.

Regulatory Environment

Companies have also been encouraged by signs that regulators under the Trump administration are more receptive to large deals, easing concerns that aggressive antitrust enforcement could derail transactions.

"In line with our expectations ahead of the 2024 election, the Trump administration has pursued a lighter-touch regulatory regime, albeit with important nuances under the surface," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients. "That means the M&A backdrop has become more constructive."

Drivers of Future M&A Growth

The brokerage expects deal opportunities to expand as geopolitical uncertainty recedes, prompting companies to reshape businesses while private-equity sponsors put their dry powder to work.

Private Equity and Capital Availability

Morgan Stanley estimates that alternative asset managers are sitting on about $4.3 trillion of capital available for deals. Sponsor-backed M&A announcements rose more than 10% in the second quarter.

Risks and Challenges

Potential interest-rate hikes, it said, remain a key risk to its M&A outlook, but the current M&A wave has proven largely resilient.

Higher borrowing costs typically dampen acquisition activity by raising financing costs and making leveraged buyouts harder to execute.

Upcoming Indicators

Next week's second-quarter earnings from largest U.S. banks will offer investors fresh insight into the dealmaking outlook as well as debt and equity issuance.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Morgan Stanley forecasts a record-breaking $6.4 trillion in global M&A activity in 2026, surpassing the $5 trillion-plus deals seen in 2021 and driven by strong equity valuations and renewed corporate confidence.
  • Financial sponsors are poised to play a major role in M&A as they face pressure to monetize aging portfolios while holding an estimated $4.3 trillion in deployable dry powder.
  • The M&A surge is broad-based—powered by sectors like software, energy, utilities, and healthcare—and buoyed by a more constructive U.S. regulatory environment and easing geopolitical uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which sectors are leading the surge in M&A deals?
The software, utilities, energy, and healthcare sectors are leading the increase in M&A deals.
What factors are driving the revival in global dealmaking?
A buoyant equity market, renewed corporate confidence, and more receptive regulators are driving the revival.
How have private equity sponsors impacted M&A activity?
Private equity sponsors are increasingly active, with $4.3 trillion of capital available and sponsor-backed announcements rising over 10% in Q2.
What risks could affect the M&A outlook?
Potential interest-rate hikes remain a key risk to the M&A outlook, as higher borrowing costs can dampen acquisition activity.

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