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Spain says Trump softened rhetoric after learning of Madrid's contributions to NATO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain says Trump softened rhetoric after learning of Madrid's contributions to NATO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Spain's NATO Defence Surge Eases Trump Trade Tensions After Summit Threat

By Aislinn Laing and David Latona

Spain's Defence Spending and U.S. Trade Threats

Background: NATO Summit and Trump’s Initial Threat

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Madrid said on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump had softened his rhetoric on Spain, hours after threatening to halt trade with the NATO ally, because he had been made aware of a surge in Madrid's contributions to the alliance in recent years.

At a NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, Trump called Spain a "terrible partner" and ordered an immediate halt to all trade with the country after disputes over defence spending and the Iran war.

Trump’s Shift in Rhetoric

On his way back to the United States after the summit, he told reporters aboard Air Force One: "I did have issues, and I still do. But Spain, they came back all the way today. Spain was very generous today."

Asked what Spain had done, he said: "They honoured a request for lots of payments, and if they didn't, we wouldn't have even talked to them."

A spokesperson for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this was understood to be a reference to Madrid complying with NATO's former defence spending target of 2% of GDP.

Spain’s Defence Spending Commitments

At the summit, Sanchez highlighted that Spain would reach that goal this year after more than doubling nominal defence spending from 0.98% of GDP in 2017 to nearly €33 billion ($37.7 billion). He played down the rift and said he had a "very cordial" conversation with Trump during the summit.

Ongoing Disagreements Over NATO Targets

But Trump has repeatedly criticised Spain for not agreeing to a new objective for NATO member states to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035. Spain's left-wing government says it wants to respond to real threats rather than increasing spending for the sake of it, as that would imply cuts to social benefits.

Potential Trade Impacts

It was not immediately clear what the softening of Trump's rhetoric might mean for his threat to halt trade.

Asked about the next steps following Trump's directive, a U.S. official in Washington told Reuters the relevant federal agencies would present Trump with a "menu" of Spanish products that may be embargoed.

Trade lawyers say Trump could invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose a full or partial embargo on Spanish imports. Trump's first administration imposed a 30% anti-dumping tariff on Spanish black olives in 2018.

Political Reactions in Spain

Government Response and Diplomatic Efforts

OPPOSITION CRITICISM

According to the Spanish government's agenda, Defence Minister Margarita Robles was set to meet with U.S. Ambassador Benjamin Leon later on Thursday for a "working meeting", without providing further details.

Sources in the Spanish delegation to Ankara cited by El Mundo said Madrid likened the dispute to a staged fight lacking actual conflict and that Spanish officials had not detected any economic consequences or a decline in investment in Spain in recent years despite Trump's criticisms.

Opposition Party Criticism

Some figures in the main opposition People's Party (PP) blamed Sanchez for the spat but said they stood with their country.

A senior PP official highlighted the interdependence between Spanish and U.S. firms, which meant "economic reality takes precedence over the grandiloquent statements (Trump) seeks to make in order to attack Spain".

Regional and Far-Right Perspectives

In the PP-run region of Aragon - where big U.S. tech firms including Amazon and Microsoft have invested billions of dollars in data centres - officials said it was business as usual.

Santiago Abascal - a Trump ally who leads far-right party Vox - said the tensions with Washington were "absolutely dramatic" and accused Sanchez of "destroying Spain's credibility on the world stage".

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8746 euros)

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing, David Latona and Corina Pons; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Charlie Devereux and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump initially branded Spain a “terrible partner” and ordered a trade halt over defence spending and Iran war disagreements (internazionale.it)
  • After learning Spain had boosted defence spending from below 1% in 2017 to around 2% of GDP by 2025, Trump softened his language, acknowledging Spain had “come back” (thedailybeast.com)
  • Spain’s defence outlay increased nominally to over €33 billion (nearly 2% of GDP), seen by Madrid as fulfilling NATO obligations without pursuing Trump’s 5% target (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did President Trump threaten to halt trade with Spain?
President Trump threatened to halt trade with Spain due to disputes over Spain's defence spending and its contributions to NATO.
How has Spain responded to Trump's criticism regarding NATO?
Spain increased its defence spending to nearly €33 billion, reaching NATO's 2% of GDP target, which led Trump to soften his stance.
What are the implications of Trump's softened rhetoric towards Spain?
It is not clear if Trump's softened rhetoric will lead to lifting threats of trade restrictions, as U.S. officials are still considering embargo options.
What is the Spanish government's stance on increased defence spending?
Spain prefers to address real threats rather than raising defence budgets merely to meet new targets, opposing the suggested 5% GDP spending goal.
Have there been any economic consequences from Trump's prior criticisms of Spain?
Spanish officials report no detectable economic consequences or decline in investment from U.S. firms despite prior criticisms.

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