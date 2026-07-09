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Headlines

Russia hit ammunition warehouse in Ukraine's Kyiv region, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Russia Hits Ammunition Warehouse in Kyiv Region, Killing 10 and Sparking Probe

Details of the Russian Strike and Aftermath

KYIV, July 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia struck an ammunition warehouse during its attack on Kyiv region earlier this week, adding that a criminal probe was launched.

The Attack on Vyshneve

In the small town of Vyshneve on Kyiv's western outskirts, the Russian strike hit the warehouse and set off massive secondary explosions on July 6. Ukrainian officials said 10 people were killed in Vyshneve and hundreds of houses were damaged.

President Zelenskiy's Statement

"As for the investigation into the explosion in Vyshneve, the situation is absolutely appalling: There was an ammunition depot in Vyshneve. The enemy struck this depot, causing a large number of casualties and significant losses," Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp media chat.

Military Target Damage Disclosure

Ukrainian officials rarely disclose any damage to military targets following Russian attacks.

Investigation and Accountability

Zelenskiy said a criminal case had been opened, and officials at the state weapons producer Ukroboronprom, which owned the warehouse, would be held responsible and some of them dismissed.

Public Reaction

The episode sparked public outcry, with residents claiming negligence and lack of information.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Olena Harmash; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 6, a Russian strike hit an ammunition depot in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, causing violent secondary explosions and extensive devastation to nearby residential streets.
  • Authorities report at least seven fatalities and 29 injuries, including emergency responders; more than 500 residents were evacuated amid continued detonation risks, and over 200 facilities—including homes and dormitories—were damaged.
  • President Zelenskiy announced a criminal probe, holding officials at state arms producer Ukroboronprom accountable; the incident has sparked public outrage over negligence and lack of communication.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Russian attack on Kyiv's Vyshneve area?
A Russian strike hit an ammunition warehouse in Vyshneve, causing explosions, killing 10 people, and damaging hundreds of houses.
Who is being held responsible for the warehouse explosion in Kyiv?
Officials at the state weapons producer Ukroboronprom are being held responsible, with some facing dismissal.
What actions did Zelenskiy announce after the strike?
Zelenskiy said a criminal probe was launched and some officials may be dismissed due to the incident.
How have local residents reacted to the strike on Vyshneve?
The episode sparked public outcry, with residents claiming negligence and lack of information.

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