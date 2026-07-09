Russia Hits Ammunition Warehouse in Kyiv Region, Killing 10 and Sparking Probe

Details of the Russian Strike and Aftermath

KYIV, July 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia struck an ammunition warehouse during its attack on Kyiv region earlier this week, adding that a criminal probe was launched.

The Attack on Vyshneve

In the small town of Vyshneve on Kyiv's western outskirts, the Russian strike hit the warehouse and set off massive secondary explosions on July 6. Ukrainian officials said 10 people were killed in Vyshneve and hundreds of houses were damaged.

President Zelenskiy's Statement

"As for the investigation into the explosion in Vyshneve, the situation is absolutely appalling: There was an ammunition depot in Vyshneve. The enemy struck this depot, causing a large number of casualties and significant losses," Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp media chat.

Military Target Damage Disclosure

Ukrainian officials rarely disclose any damage to military targets following Russian attacks.

Investigation and Accountability

Zelenskiy said a criminal case had been opened, and officials at the state weapons producer Ukroboronprom, which owned the warehouse, would be held responsible and some of them dismissed.

Public Reaction

The episode sparked public outcry, with residents claiming negligence and lack of information.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Olena Harmash; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)