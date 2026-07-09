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ECB's Lagarde says she is not a French presidential candidate but will advocate for EU - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Lagarde says she is not a French presidential candidate but will advocate for EU

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Christine Lagarde Rules Out French Presidential Bid, Stresses EU Commitment

Lagarde Addresses French Politics and European Central Bank Policy

Lagarde's Stance on French Presidential Race

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she was not a candidate in the French presidential race but would advocate for pro-European values in her home country "in whichever capacity" she deemed most efficient.

Lagarde was fielding questions about a possible involvement in France's 2027 presidential campaign after saying last week it was possible that she would leave the ECB early to weigh in on French politics.

Commitment to Pro-European Values

"I'm not a candidate for anything, but I'm very keen that Europe is protected, that Europe is the framework within which member states operate, including France," she told the Euronews TV channel.

Asked if she would do that on the campaign trail or in her current role as ECB chief, Lagarde said she "would explain that in whichever capacity I will be most efficient".

Recent Developments in French Politics

The French political scene was jolted this week when far-right leader Marine Le Pen was cleared to run for office by a court despite an embezzlement conviction.

ECB Policy and Economic Outlook

Inflation and Interest Rate Decisions

Lagarde was also asked about the recent rise in euro zone inflation as a result of the Iran war, which led the ECB to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly three years last month.

ECB's Inflation Target and Projections

She said the ECB's medium-term orientation meant it only needed inflation to return to its 2% goal in three years.

"We need to see inflation returning to 2% in about three years' time and that's what we have with the projections that we produce," Lagarde told Euronews.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

Traders have ramped up their bets on ECB hikes in recent days on signs that an agreement between the U.S. and Iran to end the war is in jeopardy.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Porter and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagarde dismissed being a French presidential candidate, but affirmed her commitment to defending Europe’s framework and values “in whichever capacity” she is most efficient.
  • Her comments follow speculation she might leave the ECB early to engage in French politics, spurred by recent developments in Marine Le Pen’s candidacy path.
  • Lagarde noted the Iran war’s inflationary impact, stating the ECB’s medium‑term projections foresee inflation returning to the 2% target in approximately three years.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Christine Lagarde running for the French presidency?
No, Christine Lagarde stated she is not a candidate for the French presidential race.
How will Lagarde advocate for pro-European values?
Lagarde said she will advocate for pro-European values in whichever capacity she deems most efficient.
What did Lagarde say about euro zone inflation?
Lagarde mentioned that the ECB aims to bring inflation back to 2% over the next three years.
Why did the ECB raise interest rates recently?
The ECB raised interest rates in response to rising euro zone inflation impacted by the Iran war.
What is Lagarde's stance on the future of Europe?
Lagarde emphasized the importance of protecting Europe and ensuring France remains within the EU framework.

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