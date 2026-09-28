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Finance

Amsterdam man arrested in ShinyHunters hacking investigation, police say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance cybersecurity Banking Crime

Amsterdam Man Arrested in ShinyHunters Hacking Probe, Police Announce

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Background of the Case

AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A 24-year-old man from Amsterdam was arrested earlier this month as part of an investigation into the hacker group ShinyHunters, Dutch police said on Monday.

Upcoming Court Appearance

The man will appear in court in Rotterdam on Tuesday, police added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The arrest in mid‑September targets a suspected member of ShinyHunters, a prolific data‑extortion and hacking collective (nltimes.nl).
  • The suspect, identified by KrebsOnSecurity as Pepijn van der Stap, previously convicted in Amsterdam in 2023 for hacking, data theft and extortion, was working in cybersecurity while engaging in crime (nltimes.nl).
  • Following the arrest, ShinyHunters escalated their activities: stealing FBI personnel data and extorting ransomware gang Cl0p, signaling internal turmoil and continued threats (krebsonsecurity.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the ShinyHunters investigation?
A 24-year-old man from Amsterdam was arrested as part of the ShinyHunters hacking investigation.
What is ShinyHunters?
ShinyHunters is a hacker group currently under investigation by Dutch police.
Where will the arrested individual appear in court?
The arrested man will appear in court in Rotterdam.
When did the arrest take place?
The arrest took place earlier in the month of September.
Which authorities are investigating the ShinyHunters case?
Dutch police are leading the investigation into the ShinyHunters hacking group.

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