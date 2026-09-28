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Poland tells people in east to take shelter as Russia strikes Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Poland Issues Security Alert in Lublin Region After Russian Strikes on Ukraine

Security Measures and Regional Response

Government Centre for Security Alert

WARSAW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Poland's Government Centre for Security issued an alert on Monday to residents of the eastern Lublin region saying there was a risk of air attack, and they should find a safe place amid Russian strikes on neighbouring Ukraine.

Polish Airspace Activity

Military Response

It had earlier issued an alert saying that Polish jets were operating in Polish airspace as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • RCB’s alert urged residents across numerous counties in the Lublin Voivodeship—including Lublin, Chełm, Zamość and others—to find a safe place during ongoing Russian strikes on neighboring Ukraine (gov.pl).
  • Poland scrambled military aircraft in response, declaring that Polish air defense was active while monitoring the situation, similar to earlier alerts in the region (polskieradio.pl).
  • Recent events underscore rising hybrid threats near Poland’s eastern border, with drone and missile incidents increasing concerns and prompting deployment of Patriot batteries and civil defence measures in border areas (ny1.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Poland issue a security alert in the Lublin region?
Poland issued a security alert due to a risk of air attack resulting from Russian strikes on neighboring Ukraine.
What action did Poland advise residents to take?
Authorities advised people in eastern Poland to seek shelter and find a safe place.
Were Polish jets involved after the Russian strikes on Ukraine?
Yes, Polish jets were operating in Polish airspace as a result of the ongoing Russian strikes on Ukraine.
Which part of Poland received the security alert?
Residents of the eastern Lublin region received the security alert from the Government Centre for Security.

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